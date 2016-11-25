WORTHINGTON — There is a way you could make money rather easily. I am convinced of it.

Imagine — we will introduce some fantasy here — imagine a great blizzard sweeping over our region next week. We will say Dec. 8. A snowdrift 20 ft. deep closes the intersection at Oxford Street and Humiston Avenue.

First, get a camera. One of those disposable cameras would do. Make a color picture of the great snowdrift. Print your photo on a postcard; go for 500 cards. The Printers would make these for you, or you could do them yourself with a scanner and a desktop printer.

Next, hire a schoolboy or a schoolgirl. Let them take your postcards door-to-door, $1 apiece. Many people, perhaps most people, would buy one card as a souvenir. Many others would buy half-a-dozen or 10 cards to mail to relatives and friends.

Five hundred cards, $500. Give your sales rep half. It might be the first time your student ever earned $250 and it will be the first time in a long time that you earned $250 in a single day.

If you live at Windom or Luverne, a picture of a snowdrift across Highway 60 or Highway 75 would do as well as a snowdrift along Oxford Street. When you need more money, try another postcard.

The thing that got me thinking of this is another batch of postcards from Worthington’s Great Train Wreck that has turned up on eBay. Second time around, these now-historic cards seem to be attracting bids near $10 each.

There has been at least one column in this space through time gone by which told the story of Worthington’s Great Train Wreck. It was a horror, one of the biggest news tragedies ever generated from the Worthington area.

Feb. 9, 1914. The Twin City-Omaha Limited rolled through Bigelow at 2:25 a.m. The train was due at Minneapolis at 8:25 a.m.

Three miles farther north, the bitter cold had snapped a steel rail. The plunging steam locomotive derailed and rolled along wooden ties for half-a-mile.

Six passenger cars overturned, one crashing into another.

Travelers in night clothes, most of them barefooted, struggled in the cold, pulling blankets about themselves. The Railway Express car burst into flames.

Two people were killed instantly, 16 were injured seriously and a number never tallied were treated for cuts and sprains and cruel bruises. It was a horror. All the rooms in Worthington’s three hospitals were filled.

Worthington’s Henry Blume was on the scene next morning making pictures. Henry never missed this kind of opportunity. It was he who got the picture of the bank robbery at Dundee and it was he who photographed Theodore Roosevelt addressing crossroads crowds in the area from the rear platform of a campaign train.

Blume made postcards from his photographs. I would not be surprised if he had postcards from the train crash on sale the next afternoon. That Worthington residents were buying and mailing these cards is attested to by the cards now turning up on the internet auction sites.

Blume seemed always to mark his postcards “Blume.” Some of the cards which have come up for auction do not have the Blume signature. I suspect these were made by E.F. Buchan, who was Worthington’s other professional photographer and who also capitalized on selling photos.

Buchan made a trip to Yellowstone National Park. The first train to Yellowstone arrived in 1908. The evidence is that Buchan was on one of the first trains, or he may have made a stagecoach trip even earlier.

There is a precious and remarkable collection of stereoview pictures that were made of Yellowstone by the earliest visiting photographers. One part of this collection features stereoviews from the Buchan Gallery of Worthington. You can see Yellowstone’s wonders in three dimensions even yet with a Buchan stereoview.

Both Blume and Buchan realized good returns from their postcard efforts. They reported the news of their times with their cameras. Their postcards, some used, some of them never mailed, are turning up now as valued historical records.

I really think any one of us still could find it profitable to turn out postcards of unfolding events, whether Turkey Day celebrations or winter storms.

What do you think?