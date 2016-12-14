Disheveled Theologian: Treffpunkt

We had a great time visiting castles and eating schnitzel, but my favorite part of the trip was probably the Christmas markets. We visited many. We spent our last day at the Weihnachtsmarkt in Nuremburg, which is probably the most famous Christmas market in Germany, if not the world. How could I resist?

Well, thousands of other people thought the same thing on that particular day. It was wall-to-wall people. I am not a fan of wall-to-wall people. Which led to my thinking, as Colin and I shimmied down one aisle of the outdoor market, “I sure hope that Colin can see me because I can’t see him. We should establish a meeting place.”

At which point a tall fellow close beside me said over the heads of the crowd to his companion, “Blah, blah, blah, treffpunkt.”

“Treffpunkt!” I grabbed at that word like the proverbial lifejacket. “I know that word!” I thought as I was shunted along, “I can speak German!”

Well, the truth is, I didn’t catch a single word he said other than that word — a word I’d completely forgotten in the two plus decades since I lived in West Berlin — but suddenly it came back to me as if I’d never left Deutschland.

Treffpunkt. Meeting place.

Being back in Germany was, indeed, a “treffpunkt” for me. A meeting of my past — the two years spent in Berlin when I was in high school — and my present — visiting Germany with my husband, buying gifts for our kids, creating memories together.

It’s good to have a treffpunkt established when in a crowd of thousands. It’s also good to have truffpunkts in our lives, to have a “meeting place,” if you will, where we, together with God, can step back and reflect a little. Not just in a “let’s meet here in case we get separated” kind of way, but in a “let’s purpose to meet here, to look back at how God has worked, how he has led, how he has established our days, or months, our years.

What better time to establish a meeting place with God than now, as we celebrate the birth of his son, the point in time where the infinite God chose to take on finite form.

Thanks be to God.

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14 NIV