Disheveled Theologian: Sometimes it’s OK to lose

Then I remembered: I had an extra pair in my purse. No problem.

I pulled out my emergency glasses, put them on and turned on my phone. Then the previous momentary fear turned into full-out panic. Something was wrong with my eyes! I suddenly couldn’t see! I had been struck with a disease between my house and my meeting! I was going blind!

I closed one eye and then the other in an attempt at self-diagnosis and discovered that my left eye was perfectly fine; it was my right eye which was undergoing some sort of Rapid Blindness Attack. What was I going to do?

Just then, an acquaintance walked by and stopped to say hello. He didn’t know I was in the midst of sudden blindness, and I didn’t let on.

We chatted a moment, and he even sat down on the chair nearby. We talked some more. Several minutes passed. I played it cool and pretended that life was normal, that I wasn’t dying of a severe disease which began in the right eye and surely was already engulfing the rest of my body in its horrible clutches. I smiled. I laughed. I replied with logical and sane words, all while knowing that I was about to explode with some horrible death-by-blindness disease.

He shook my hand, got up to leave. I kept on smiling. He walked away and I turned back to my phone only to find that the little buttons and Emojis were still fuzzy, still taunting me with their blurred edges.

I didn’t know what to do, so I reached up to remove my glasses in an act of total surrender.

And that’s when I discovered that one of the lenses had popped out (yep, the right side!) and I wasn’t dying after all and there was an easy fix: go home after my meeting and get my usual pair, which was waiting, all friendly and safe, on my kitchen counter.

Today, the day I’m writing this, is my 47th birthday. Up until I turned 45 my eyes were perfect, (and my hair was mostly brown, but that’s another story). It’s been very disconcerting the past couple of years to see (Ha! No pun intended.) my eyesight deteriorate. Not that it’s terrible, but I started out at 1.0 degree of magnification, and now I’m at 2.0 and probably need to be higher, only I refuse to admit it. I had some cute glasses in there — my 1.5’s were my favorite — which were, at least, some compensation, but I would give up all the cute glasses in the world just to have my perfect eyes back.

It’s hard, being dependent on a bit of plastic. I’ve never had to rely on anything, medically speaking, and I don’t like it.

But even though I don’t like having to wear glasses, I am incredibly thankful for them. Thankful for the existence of such things. I don’t want them … but oh, how glad I am for them. Without them, and unless they invent extendable arms, I literally couldn’t read … or focus on my plate of food … or look in a mirror without feeling like Mr. Magoo.

Sometimes we must lose a thing before appreciating that we ever had it to begin with. Or, theologically speaking, sometimes we must lose a thing in order to save it. Only when my life is spent for the sake of the gospel — when it is “lost” to me and lived entirely for Jesus — will it be secure in Christ.

Wow. Sometimes losing a thing isn’t so bad after all.

“For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me and for the gospel will save it.” Mark 8:35 NIV