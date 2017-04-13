When I was a child, I didn’t understand how such a day could possibly be called good. I was a little too near-sighted, I think. Focusing on the moment: Jesus’ death, and forgetting what was to come: Jesus’ resurrection. Yes, his death was terrible. But what was to come made it all good. The resurrection couldn’t come without the death. Forgiveness of sins couldn’t come, either. And that is, of course, very, very good.

Sometimes words and concepts and theology can be hard to grasp when you’re small.

Apparently, it can be hard to grasp when you’re an adult, too.

The last phrase of the Easter story that stood out to me this year, comes along shortly after Jesus rose from the dead on Easter morning. He appeared to some women at the tomb, insisting that it was he, Jesus, come back to life, and then the next time we see him in the book of Luke he is taking a walk.

Two of his followers were walking to the village of Emmaus. They were having quite the conversation as they went along, wondering at all the things which had recently happened concerning Jesus.

Suddenly Jesus himself — though they did not realize it was he — joined them on the road and asked them what they were talking about. “Haven’t you heard?” they asked in surprise, “about Jesus of Nazareth? He was a prophet. He was powerful. And they killed him.”

(And now comes the part which brings tears to my eyes.)

“…but we had hoped that he was the one…” Luke 24:21 NIV

Have you ever hoped for something? Hoped so hard that you were almost convinced that it was a done deal? Hoped so hard that you almost, almost, believed it to be for sure?

Jesus’ disciples almost, almost, believed him to be who he said he was. They almost, almost, believed they were talking with, touching, eating with, laughing with, the son of God. Almost.

Almost.

But not quite.

In the book of Mark we see Jesus’ interaction with a man in a crowd. The man had brought his son to Jesus to be healed of an evil spirit. “If you can do anything,” the man said to Jesus, “take pity on us and help us.”

“‘If you can’?” said Jesus. “Everything is possible for him who believes.”

“Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed, ‘I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!’” Mark 9:22-24 NIV

The followers of Jesus on the road to Emmaus that day were like that man. “If you can…” they thought. “If you really…” “If you truly…”

They believed…but they needed help in their unbelief. They believed…but only so far. They believed…but oh, it was hard to believe. Almost impossible.

“We had hoped that he was the one…”

He is, my friends. He is.