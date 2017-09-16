Disheveled Theologian: Evening reminiscences

There are a few ducks on the water and I can’t help but wonder if they’re babies born and bred here this summer, or parents, now fully empty-nesters in the truest sense of the word.

There is a nest, or rather, the remnants of a nest, still evident on the very tip of our point, where a diligent goose sat for weeks this spring through wind and rain and indifferent waves. Eight eggs, she had, but only two survived that we ever saw.

The gulls have returned after a summer away, and the eagles, too. One passed right by our window the other evening, and another crossed in front of me as I drove along the grade. I know they won’t stick around, but I sure enjoy them while they’re here.

The gulls, less dramatic than the eagles but considerably more accessible, skim along the water and swoop and dive as they snap at bugs. Occasionally — very occasionally — they send forth their warbling cries. Warbling? Perhaps “guttural.” Or tremulous. Or sometimes, harsh.

It is warm enough that the cicadas can still be heard. I did not grow up with cicadas. Where I lived in northwestern Washington, we had flying termites. More quiet. Far more easy to find. My friend across the street — believe it or not, her name was Gretchen — would come over in the evenings and together we’d whack the termites with badminton racquets. I don’t suppose that was very kind, but it made for cheap entertainment.

The best entertainment, in my mind, to be found on Orcas Island was to go down to the beach where we beachcombed, examined tide pools and tried not to get caught by the incoming tide. Another friend and I even slept down there a couple of times, making trip after trip with our sleeping bags, our dinner and breakfast foods, our pillows and toasting forks and newspaper for the fire.

One time we forgot the matches.

One time we woke up to fishermen staring at us in the early morning light.

One time we discovered that the tide had risen to just a few inches away from the bottoms of our feet.

And one time we woke in the night to the sound of sea otters slipping and sliding down the rocks and into the water just a couple of yards away from where we lay in our dew-drenched, blaze-orange sleeping bags. Over and over they slid, climbing back up, sliding down, climbing up, sliding down. We never saw them; it was too dark, and we knew if we pulled out our flashlights they’d disappear in a trice.

We just lay there, listening, completely and utterly entranced.

The next morning, we weren’t sure it was real.

“Do you remember…?”

“Yes…” — a quick glance — “I remember.”

“Then it wasn’t a dream. I thought maybe it was just a dream.”

The gulls are getting feisty now, as the sun is setting.

I shall remember this evening, come wintertime.

“The day is yours, and yours also the night; you established the sun and moon. It was you who set all the boundaries of the earth; you made both summer and winter.” Psalm 74:16,17 NIV