One year ago

Funding from the E.O. Olson Trust enabled the installation of new signs in Olson Park, and south of the Minnesota West Community & Technical College ball fields along Crailsheim Drive. The signs were intended to help educate the general public about water quality benefits, explaining how the campus was working to settle out solids and nutrients from urban and agricultural runoff and how floating biohavens located in Sunset Bay were filtering nutrients from the water to provide fish habitat.

The Worthington City Council met for a second time to discuss the 2016 tax levy budget, with cuts suggested reducing the Clean Water Partnership budget from $100,000 to $50,000, eliminating a proposed Grand Avenue project for a savings of $125,900 and reducing health insurance by decreasing the increase from 10 percent to seven percent.

The Bibles for Missions Thrift Center in downtown Worthington was seeking new volunteers to sustain its ongoing efforts.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Luverne for a $14.5 million broadband expansion project.

The completion date for the four-lane expansion of Minnesota 60 from Mountain Lake to Butterfield was delayed from early October to early November due to delays for the paving contractor.

Five years ago

The Nobles County Planning Commission approved the first step in the permitting process for Lynch Livestock to move from its site along Worthington's southeast beltline to a new location along Minnesota 60 northeast of Worthington. Lynch Livestock had between 500 and 600 hogs in confinement barns on a daily basis.

Murray County Emergency Management Services Director Jim Gertsema resigned his post after being put on administrative leave late the previous week. An emergency board meeting had taken place previously to consider "complaints" against Gertsema. The nature of the complaints against Gertsema were not identified by Murray County Commissioner Bob Moline, who made some general comments to media about the situation.

An all-school reunion at St. Mary's School celebrated 60 years of Catholic education in Worthington.

Janet Howard began work as public health supervisor for Nobles County. The position was a newly created one, as Nobles County moved ahead with a single-county public health agency.

Avera Medical Group representatives hoped to have a new clinic in place by the spring of 2013 on Ryan's Road, Worthington. The site was on a 4.3 acre plot next to Holiday Inn Express.

10 years ago

Artwork submitted to Farm Collectors magazine by brothers Logan, 9, and Landon, 6, Rogers of Wilmont was published in the publication's October 2006 edition. For their effort, the boys received four free magazines each, plus a T-shirt.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Material Girls," "The Wicker Man," "Beerfest," "World Trade Center" and "Step Up."

The 2006 King Turkey Day button was designed by Jo Gerber, Worthington, and featured the words "North Star, Lone Star." King Turkey Day president for the year was Kari Meyer.

25 years ago

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Thelma and Louise," "The Rocketeer" and "Boyz N The Hood."

Clients would soon be moving into the first group home established for developmentally disabled people in Jackson County. The renovation of a private residence at 509 Milwaukee St. into a group home was made possible through Caring Assistance Services, Inc., an organization formed two years earlier with funds from the state of Minnesota, Jackson County and private donors.

Tammy Sasker of Luverne was named Miss Congeniality at the Princess Kay of the Milky Way contest at the Minnesota State Fair. Sasker was the daughter of Stan and Marilyn Sasker, Luverne.

Advertised specials this week at Worthington's Windmill Cafe included 99-cent hamburgers, $1.10 cheeseburgers, $1.69 double cheeseburgers and $1.99 bacon double cheeseburgers.

The first negotiation sessions in seven weeks between Monfort Pork and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union occurred on Thursday and Friday in Kansas City, Mo.

50 years ago

S.L. Held, superintendent of the Worthington Public Schools, greeted the 166 faculty members gathered at Memorial Auditorium Monday for the general session of the annual pre-school workshop. The opening day of school was Thursday, when about 3,000 "eager beaver students" would show up at the community's school doors. Acting Mayor Bob Demuth also welcomed the teachers, and Glenn Evensen, president of the local education association (WEA) greeted teachers new to the local system and reviewed the activities of the professional organizations. The 26 new teachers were invited to a Kiwanis Club noon luncheon.

Jason Vander Heiden, 29, of Sheldon, Iowa, was killed Tuesday in the collision of two trucks on CSAH 34 one and half miles south of Wirock. VanderHeiden operated Jason's Refrigerated Company of Sheldon. Formerly of Sibley, Iowa, Vander Heiden had moved to Sheldon eight months earlier to open his business. He was survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 4 and 5.

Back-to-school specials advertised at Worthington's Swanson's Drugs included 500-count filler paper (narrow or wide-lined) for 76 cents, a 48-count box of Crayola crayons for 47 cents, a dozen lead pencils for 29 cents, spiral theme books for 37 cents each, and a Webster's Dictionary for 79 cents.

Showing this week at Worthington's State Theater was "The Glass Bottom Boat" starring Doris Day, Rod Taylor and Arthur Godfrey.

Karley's Drive-In on Worthington's south shore advertised "Karley's famous broiled hamburgers" at five for 99 cents, or a cheeseburger with a choice of Coke, orange or root beer for 39 cents.

85 years ago

Advertised specials this week at Worthington's Red Owl Store included three packages of Kellogg's Bran Flakes or Rice Krispies for 28 cents, a four-pound bag of pancake flour for 23 cents, a pound can of Calumet baking powder for 25 cents, an eight-ounce package of Kraft cheese for 19 cents and three bars of Palmolive soap for 20 cents.

The new $45,000 grandstand, capable of seating up to 8,000 people, was recently completed at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer, Iowa. The structure was made of reinforced steel and concrete.

A short article advertised the availability of a "home for aged" located at Mountain Lake: "It does not seem to be generally known that there is located in the village of Mountain Lake an institution for the care of aged people and invalids, male and female, known as the Bethel Old People's home, under the management of the Bethel Hospital Association. Anyone needing the care of a comfortable home, or having a friend or relative needing such care, would do well to correspond with or interview the management. The prices charged are very reasonable and well within the means of people in moderate circumstances. Address Miss Agatha Toevs, Supervisor."

The Wolff Store, Worthington, advertised fall clothing including silk crepe dresses in browns and blacks, ranging from $4.95 to $12.75 each, and "off to school" dresses for children in wool crepe or jersey in the "bright, youthful reds, tans, browns and greens" for $2.98 to $4.95. Also, Wolff's had a "complete new line" of school frocks in fast-color cotton and heavy cotton tweeds for 98 cents each.