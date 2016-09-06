One year ago

New city entrance signs were installed and then unveiled at three locations in Worthington. The first was on U.S. 59/Minnesota 60 near Crailsheim Drive, the second was on U.S. 59 just north of the city limits and the third was on Minnesota 60 near the Blue Line Travel Center.

Project Morning Star, Worthington, celebrated the first anniversary of its residential recovery program with a community hog roast fundraiser.

Drew Johnson, a 1997 Worthington High School graduate, was seeking input from the public about their memories of the legendary onion rings served at the former Michael's Restaurant, Worthington. Johnson was involved with Capp Brothers, a Las Vegas-based audio and video production company that was preparing a documentary about notable onion rings for an "American Food Legions" series.

Lake Okabena's waters were blue-green and smelly due to a thriving algae bloom. Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District Administrator Dan Livdahl said residents could help keep the algae blooms from rising by not allowing their grass clippings to enter city storm sewers and by capturing water drainage from impervious surfaces with rain barrels.

Paul Langseth, Worthington, was hailed as a hero for his courageous effort to help rescue a truck driver following a fiery crash Monday on Minnesota 60 near Heron Lake.

Five years ago

After extensive discussion, the Worthington City Council agreed to an effective tax rate increase of 4.3 percent for the 2012 fiscal year. The 2012 pre-certified tax levy was increased by 11.9 percent, but was tempered by a decertification of tax increment financing in District 7.

The Nobles County Commissioners set a not-to-exceed levy of eight percent, bringing the total levy to $10,593,235. The vote in favor of the amount passed 4-1.

Worthington's firefighters were planning to participate in a dedication ceremony on Sept. 11 for the 9/11 Memorial Park at Marshall.

Julie Wellnitz came on board as the new library director of both the Worthington and Adrian branches of the Nobles County Library system.

April and Chelsey Johnson, daughters of Dean and Elizabeth Johnson, rural Heron Lake, were the first sisters in Princess Kay of the Milky Way history to have their likenesses carved into butter heads during the same year at the Minnesota State Fair.

Tim Henning, 53, president of the Nobles County Farmers Union, died this week after fighting a diagnosis of soft tissue carcinoma since July.

Worthington native Liz Collin, a WCCO-TV reporter/anchor, was selected as the 2011 King Turkey Day featured speaker.

10 years ago

The Green Earth Players, with a nine-person cast, performed "Murder at the Midnight Hour" at a bison ranch north of Luverne.

Classes began on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for ISD 518 students.

The five Independence Party candidates running for state office made a campaign stop in Worthington. The candidates and the offices they were pursuing included Peter Hutchinson (governor), Maureen Reed (lieutenant governor), Joel Sponheim (secretary of state), Lucy Gerold (state auditor) and John James (attorney general).

Worthington's First Lutheran Church hosted an Outdoor Movie Night in its parking lot, showing the PG-rated movie "RV" starring Robin Williams. A free-will offering was accepted, with its proceeds benefiting the church's summer youth mission trips.

Lloyd Case, president and chief operating officer of Forum Communications Company, appointed Joni Harms as publisher of the Daily Globe, Worthington. The Globe's former publisher, Dennis Hall, was promoted to Director of Forum Communications' Printing Division. "Joni has played a significant role in the success of the Daily Globe," Case said. Harms was a graduate of Des Moines Area Community College and began her career with the Daily Globe as an accounting intern in 1978.

25 years ago

A groundbreaking ceremony took place for a $1.3 million Americinn Motel in Worthington. The new motel was being built directly east of the Perkins Restaurant at 1445 Darling Drive, with the two businesses to have a shared parking lot.

The September/October edition of the Minnesota State Auto Association's Home & Away Magazine included a mention of Worthington's King Turkey Day and listed the festival's upcoming events.

A 20-year-old Westbrook man was charged in Cottonwood County Court with four counts in a burglary case.

First State Bank of Rushmore Vice President Alvin D. Kooiman was awarded a Graduate School of Banking diploma.

The new president of the Minnesota Farmers Union, Dave Frederickson, stopped in Worthington to meet with Farmers Union members at the Worthington Holiday Inn.

The 1991 King Turkey Day buttons sported a design created by Brent Wiertzema.

A first-of-its-kind self-defense course for women was planned to take place later in September at Worthington's West Elementary School. The four-hour session was entitled "SHARP: Sexual Harrassment, Assault, Rape Prevention." Course instructors were June Fitch, Worthington, and Greg and Luann Carlson, Windom.

50 years ago

Kent Ahlf, Worthington, was awarded possession of the Elmer Kane Memorial Traveling Trophy Monday afternoon when he won the annual Labor Day Tournament at the Worthington Country Club. He was the first golfer to win the championship on the new 18-hole course, and he was the first Worthington golfer to win the title since Joel Grandstrand in 1961. Ahlf's father was Doug Ahlf, the local Country Club champion. The junior Ahlf shot an even par on the final day of the tournament to defeat Phil VanderPloeg of Sheldon, Iowa, by four strokes. In all, 98 golfers competed in the three-day tournament.

Elmer Lundgren, 1106 Grand Ave., Worthington, caught a four and three-quarter pound northern at Lake Ocheda on Labor Day. He used chubs to make the catch.

Murray County Sheriff William Neumann was investigating the apparent theft of a quantity of turkeys from the Art Stenke farm near Dundee. Stenke had noticed he was missing turkeys of late, but his recent loss was large. Neumann found tracks where a car had become stuck in the mud near the Stenke farm, and a quantity of feathers littered the scene. The missing birds were white and almost up to market weight.

Advertised specials this week at Worthington's Swanson's grocery included a three-pound can of Butter-Nut coffee for $1.99, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, a gallon of Swanson's vanilla ice cream for $1.13, a 12-ounce jar of Skippy creamy or chunk peanut butter for 35 cents, a 22-ounce bottle of Joy dishwashing lliquid for 59 cents and first-cut pork chops for 43 cents a pound.

85 years ago

Mrs. Anna Sather, 76, a 47-year resident of Nobles County and Worthington, died Sunday morning at her son's Worthington home. Born Anna Christina Skow on Feb. 2, 1855,

in Clipliph, Schleswig, Denmark, Sather first came to the U.S. in 1881 and lived initially at Waterloo and Wesley, Iowa. In Wesley, she married Ole Sather; the couple immediately moved to Nobles County, which remained their home for the rest of their lives. Mr. Sather preceded his wife in death on Nov. 7, 1913. Four children survived the couple, including Arthur C. Sather of Worthington and John H. Sather of Round Lake. Mrs. Sather was confirmed in the Danish Lutheran church as a child, and adhered to the Lutheran faith until her death.

Nobles County winners at the Minnesota State Fair in livestock 4-H work included Helen Hanson, third with her purebred colt; William Elsing, Rushmore, first in purebred two-year-old Brown Swiss; and June Litka, Bigelow, second with her purebred Guernsey two-year-old.

"Karmelkorn is here!" proclaimed an ad for The Karmelkorn Shop, Worthington. The ad read, "The popcorn confection with the irresistably crunchy flavor that has tickled the sweet tooth of the nation is here. Our new shop in the Nelson Garage Building will open Saturday. Come in and try this delicious popcorn confection."