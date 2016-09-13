One year ago

The Minnesota Cornerstone Drug Court hosted its first softball tournament for drug court alumni and supporters. With September being National Recovery Month, the event was timely.

The District 518 school board members met in a special work session to discuss plans for a new high school. A total of 3,094 students comprised the 2015-16 district enrollment, which was 40 more than a projection study had estimated. Superintendent John Landgaard told the board it needed to be proactive with planning for the continuing enrollment increases to ensure the schools could accommodate student numbers.

The 130-member Worthington High School "Spirit of Worthington" Trojan Marching Band was one of nine bands performing in the King Turkey Day parade.

Angela Stenzel, owner of Worthington's Studios on Fifth, was offering a 200-hour training course for individuals wishing to become certified yoga instructors.

Round Lake Vineyards & Winery hosted its first Grape Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp, with 48 two-person teams participating.

Five years ago

After 22 years of business in Worthington's Northland Mall, DaLon Diamonds owner Kathy Mullaney moved the store to a new location at 1610 McMillan St., Worthington. Mullaney had owned DaLon Diamonds since 1996.

Pete Suby, the King Turkey Day board chairman, anointed Milt Jorgensen as the KTD Parade Marshall and Rich Pederson as the KTD Honorary Turkey at the festival's annual mixer.

Carol Weise, Worthington, located the King Turkey Day medallion at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the bottom of the steps near the Olson Park dock.

Amanda Beller of Sioux City, Iowa, and Denise Roeder of Lincoln, Neb., were "taken into custody" for the weekend as Worthington's "arrest-a-guest" tradition continued as part of the King Turkey Day celebration. Officer Kirk Honius aided in arresting the guests.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove High School Principal Bill Richards was named Principal of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Secretaries to Principals. Richards, with 34 years as an administrator, started as principal at Walnut Grove High School in 1978 and continued in the role when the school merged with Westbrook.

10 years ago

Master Chief Andre Kirkwood, a 1975 Worthington High School graduate, was the featured King Turkey Day speaker. Kirkwood was retired after a distinguished 30-year career with the U.S. Navy.

The Worthington City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement between the city and MC Fitness, allowing the city to use two rooms at the former fitness facility for a temporary senior center.

Andy Johnson, the executive director of the Worthington Area YMCA, reported receiving pledges and gifts totaling $1,002,000, or 34 percent of the $2,975,000 campaign goal for a new YMCA facility.

The retirement and/or moves of all three Worthington High School music instructors at the close of the 2005-06 school year brought three new music instructors on board for the 2006-07 school year. They were Joseph Osowski, choir director; Melanie Loy, orchestra director; and Jon Loy, band director.

Kris Tutje was the King Turkey Day parade marshal, while Edie Jensen was named the Distinguished Parade Alumna and Mick Eggers was selected as Honorary Turkey.

25 years ago

Preliminary enrollment figures for southwest Minnesota school districts indicated a fairly stable student population on the whole, with some schools showing either slight increases or decreases. Student enrollment counts to date were as follows: Adrian, 568; Fulda, 573; Jackson, 1,081; Mountain Lake, 531; Slayton, 715; Windom, 1,197; Worthington, 2,462.

Worthington's 18th annual Polka Fest took place at Christoffer's Coliseum Ballroom. The Iowa king and queen of polka were special guests at the event.

Richard and Mary Zebe, Adrian, were honored for eight years of dedicated service as foster parents. The Zebes received the Minnesota Social Service Association Distinguished Foster Parents award. They had housed 35 foster children over eight years and recently adopted a girl they'd cared for since she was two. The couple had five children of their own, as well.

The District 518 board of education approved a five-year levy referendum in the amount of $650,000 per year for the general election ballot on Nov. 5. The district's 1991-92 budget was $11.4 million.

Tatti Anna Elness, 4, daughter of Bob and Mary Elness, Windom, and Skylar DeGroot, 4, son of Lonnie and Karen DeGroot, Worthington, were respectively named Little Miss and Little Mister Northland Mall.

50 years ago

Thieves made a major haul Friday morning in a break-in at Netten's Jewelry Store in downtown Sibley, Iowa. A plate-glass display window was broken, enabling the thieves to reach in and remove rings worth an estimated $1,400. Several rings were found on the sidewalk, apparently dropped by the intruders in their haste to depart the scene. A newspaper carrier, John Martens, discovered the incident while making his early morning rounds.

New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy, appearing at the invitation of Minnesota Senator Walter F. Mondale, attended King Turkey Day events in Worthington. Kennedy delivered the major address, spoke to a noon luncheon of educators, took part in cornerstone-laying ceremonies at the new Worthington State Junior College building, was grand marshal of the Turkey Day parade and joined a gathering of DFL party members during his visit. Kennedy's appearance precipitated what was believed to be the best media coverage of Worthington's Turkey Day ever, with an estimated 100 newsmen and women representing local, regional, national and

foreign outlets in town to cover the occasion.

Worthington Municipal Airport handily served a full jet aircraft at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Sabreliner, a two-engine ship made by North American, streaked in just long enough to take on J.C. Walker, general manager of frozen food production of Campbell Soup Co., who was visiting the local Campbell facility. It was thought to be only the third full jet ever to use the city airfield. The craft cruised at a speed of about 600 miles per hour.

Among the six men who won state titles in tractor pulling competition at Jackson over the weekend were Arthur Wildeman, Bigelow; Lynn Vis, Rushmore; F.W. Haberman, Brewster; and Leslie Hayenga, Worthington. Competition was divided by weight classes.

85 years ago

Showing this week at Worthington's New Grand Theatre were The Kings of Comedy, Wheeler and Woolsey, with Dorothy Lee, in "Caught Plastered," billed as "a glorious riot of hilarity," and also "The Woman Between" starring Lily Damita.

Advertised specials this week at Anderson's Cash Grocery, Worthington, included four packages of gelatin dessert for 25 cents, a half-pound package of Japan selected green tea for 27 cents, a one-pound package of C.M.G. coffee for 38 cents, two pounds of fig bar cookies for 25 cents, a two-pound package of Heinz Rice Flakes for 19 cents, a quart jar of peanut butter for 33 cents and a gallon of blackberries for 64 cents.

Two pairs of overalls, mechanics' caps, Missouri auto license plates and a roll of adhesive tape were found by Randolph Herreid and his son on their farm in Martin Township. The items were believed to be the property of two bandits who recently robbed the Kanaranzi State Bank at gunpoint on Aug. 13, taking $285 after pasting adhesive tape over the female cashier's mouth and tying her to a chair. The package was hidden under a cottonwood and willow hedge at the edge of a cornfield and was partially covered with dirt.