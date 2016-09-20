One year ago

The Southwest Minnesota Habitat for Humanity organization recently became affiliated with “A Brush with Kindness,” a home-repair program that assists homeowners who are struggling to maintain their homes because of age, handicaps or financial restraints.

Nobles County leaders were offering guided tours of the Armory Business Center, Worthington, in hopes of receiving input from the public on possible new uses of the facility, which county commissioners had approved the purchase of several months earlier.

Nobles County commissioners set the county’s not-to-exceed levy at 7.86 percent. Currently, the county’s overall 2016 budget was $12,968,385.

Worthington High School seniors Patricia Marin and Tony Lopez were named Homecoming queen and king, respectively.

Worthington’s racing turkey, Paycheck, grabbed victory in the first leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop, clocking in at 1:34.97, while Ruby Begonia of Cuero, Texas, challenged with a time of 1:36.09.

Five years ago

Danny Rodriguez and Brenda Rodriguez were selected as Worthington High School’s Homecoming king and queen, respectively.

The District 518 Board of Education approved the proposed 2011 levy amount of $5,133,468. That figure represented a 20 percent increase over the previous year, but Dave Skog, director of management services, pointed out the board had voted to reduce the 2010 levy by $1 million and that the 2011 levy amount could still be reduced if the full portion was not needed for expenses.

Don Olson retired after spending more than 47 years working in the hog processing business, mostly at Worthington’s JBS plant. Olson had spent the bulk of his career working in the maintenance department.

A new sand volleyball court, as well as a new basketball court, was completed and ready for use at Worthington’s Centennial Park.

With a $100,000 commitment from the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, plans for a regional storm water retention pond on the Worthington campus of Minnesota West were moving forward. The project’s total cost was expected to run between $300,000 and $400,000.

Minnesota West, Worthington, hosted a career fair, in cooperation with the SW/WC Service Cooperative and Southwest State University, Marshall, for area high school sophomores. More than 40 area businesses and organizations were present to offer information to the students.

10 years ago

Ruby Begonia, the racing turkey of rival turkey town Cuero, Texas, beat Worthington’s turkey, Paycheck, in the first leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop. Ruby Begonia held a lead of one minute and nine seconds over Paycheck. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Carol Molnau served as the race judge.

Moses Waweru, St. Paul, won the 27th annual Turkey Day 10K, completing the course in 30:30. Waweru was the previous year’s winner as well, having finished then in 30:22. He was the fourth man in the race’s history to repeat as champion. Amy Lyons, Mounds View, was the women’s champion, clocking 34:57 to break the women’s record and finish 12th place overall.

Vinnie’s Restaurant Supply opened in Luverne, with Vince Gacke as owner.

The Blandin Foundation’s trustees spent a three-day retreat period in Worthington, touring the Swift & Co. plant and attending a Spanish-language mass, among other activities.

Jerry and Terry Perkins, along with their daughter, Julie Perkins Lopez, were honored on the 20th anniversary of the Conservation Reserve Program by the Nobles County Farm Service Agency. The Perkins family was an early enrollee in the program and they were noted for their sound conservation practices while farming. In all, 8,900 Nobles County acres were enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program.

25 years ago

Worthington’s racing turkey, Paycheck, won the first leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop during the King Turkey Day celebration. Paycheck’s time was 2:31.75, while Ruby Begonia posted 4:39.55, largely due to a high number of fouls on her part.

Donald Thiesse of Little Rock, Iowa, recently caught a 17-pound, 34-inch catfish that required 20 minutes to land. Thiesse would not reveal his fishing hole but mentioned it was within a 30-minute drive of Little Rock.

Tom Tisell, Eagan, won the Turkey Day 10K with a time of 30:52, while Connie Houlihan of Sioux City, Iowa, was the women’s 10K champion, having run the course in 36:05.

Paul Melendrez, Worthington, opened Covershots, a portrait studio, at 1531 Oxford St., Worthington.

Worthington High School seniors Karry Petersen and Brian Drent were the year’s Homecoming queen and king, respectively. Karry was the daughter of Doug and Connie Petersen, Bigelow, while Brian was the son of Ron and Faith Drent, Worthington.

LaVerne “Doc” Hartman announced his retirement, effective Oct. 31, after 24 years as the Nobles County veterans service officer and emergency management director. His wife, Fay Hartman, was also retiring after 23 years as a Nobles County employee in the personnel department.

50 years ago

Break-in artists made a sweep through Dickinson, Jackson and Cottonwood counties Tuesday night. A total of eight break-ins was reported, including the high schools at Milford and Spirit Lake being broken into. Other break-ins occurred at Saathof Implement Co., Sykora Implement Company and Nobles Hardware (all in Jeffers), at Jackson Millworks and at the Northern Propane Gas Company in Spirit Lake.

M.F. Hedrick, 605 Pershing, Worthington, caught a 12-pound catfish on the west side of Lake Okabena while angling with a small chub. Hedrick’s catch was one of the largest reported caught over the summer in Lake Okabena.

Twenty-two neighbors of Mrs. Harry Shane, rural Pipestone, joined together to plow 70 acres at the Shane farm. The men’s wives prepared and served lunch for the workers. Mr. Shane had recently died.

Rosemarie Brodzik, one of eight contestants in Thursday’s Miss Worthington pageant, was named Miss Worthington. Brodzik was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Brodzik and a 1966 graduate of Worthington Senior High School. She intended to enroll at Worthington State Junior College and hoped to become an airline stewardess.

Movies showing in Worthington this week included “Born Free” at the State Theater, plus “Out of Sight” and “Madame X” at the Gay Drive-In.

85 years ago

The Worthington Choral Club met Monday evening at the community room in the fire hall to prepare for rehearsals for the current season. Charles J. Gilbert was elected vice president, and the music committee included Miss Eva Larson, Mrs. P.O. Lien, Gilbert and E.R. Pardun. On the membership committee were Mrs. C.A. Weppler, Mrs. Andrew Johnson and O.H. Nystrom.

The Mahlberg Cash Market (located “half block east of Herbert Drug Store”) suggested menus of lamb and peas, pork and green beans, ham and spinach or beef and beets, and to facilitate those dining experiences, they offered two pounds of hamburger for 25 cents, two pounds of sausage for 25 cents, pigs’ feet for 10 cents a pound, summer sausage for 19 cents a pound, braunschweiger for 25 cents a pound and homemade country-style sausage for 20 cents a pound.

Two employees engaged in work on the new city well near the T.C. Ager home on Lake Avenue, Worthington, suffered injuries in a peculiar mishap at about 5 p.m. Friday, when a clevis on the scaffolding around the derrick slipped, catapulting the men -- Edwin Ager and Frank With -- to the ground 12 feet below. With fell to the ground and believed himself unhurt in his excitement over the plight of Ager, who tried to dive to the clear but found himself headed for the well itself, a 40-inch hole. By a miracle, Ager cleared the edge of the well and dove headfirst into the 10 feet of water at the bottom. He was quickly rescued from the icy water by the rest of the crew. With later discovered he had suffered a broken left ankle and a wrench to his right ankle. Had Ager hit the edge of the casing, he would likely have suffered a broken neck and might have drowned before the crew could pull him out. As it was, he merely suffered bruises.