Editor’s note: Former longtime Daily Globe Editor Ray Crippen died Dec. 27, 2015. We will continue to publish previously run “Isn’t That Something” columns on Saturdays, until further notice, as a tribute to Crippen and his knowledge of local and regional history. The following column first appeared Oct 4, 2003.

WORTHINGTON — In 1932, Walter Prouty and George Habeck each put up $500 to establish Prouty Grocery Co. This is a story of how, through one era, Worthington became a regional,wholesale grocery center.

Extraordinary things came to be.

George Habeck Jr. began stocking shelves and helping to unload boxcars at Prouty Grocery when he was too young --15 years old. He continued with the Prouty enterprise through 25 years. George remembers a day when one whole boxcar of loose, coarse salt arrived. “And we always had just 48 hours to get a boxcar unloaded.”

Bob Obermann, who began selling with Prouty Grocery and who made a career of selling groceries wholesale, remembers when trains would bring whole boxcars of 50-pound bags of flour and 100-pound bags of sugar to Worthington. “That’s what people wanted in those days; all the women were baking at home.”

Prouty Grocery came to be a prime source for half-a-dozen grocery stores scattered through Worthington’s downtown business district and for more than a dozen Worthington neighborhood groceries -- and for nearly every gas station, cafe, grocery store and bakery along every main street of every town for 60 miles around. Gas stations wanted cigarettes, candy bars and peanuts. Bakeries needed sugar and flour and cinnamon. Grocery stores and cafes “wanted everything.”

Along the way, George Habeck Sr. sold Walt Prouty his half-interest in the firm, although he continued his employment there. Walt Prouty died in 1962, still a young man. By that date, Prouty Grocery was a Worthington institution and Prouty Grocery trucks were seen everywhere.

I asked George if he could foresee one day all this might end. “At that time? When Walt died? Oh, no,” George says. “At that time, there was no end in sight.”

It was an exciting time. George remembers when Philip Morris’ trademark bellhop, Johnny, once came calling at the warehouse. “It was fun to see him.” Tobacco and dry goods manufacturers courted grocery wholesalers in the way singers courted radio disk jockeys. They sought to have their product promoted.

There were several factors in the Worthington dynamic. Through the past summer, these columns have told stories of the coming of cars and trucks and motorcycles to the local region, and of the development of roads and highways. All this made a wholesale enterprise at Worthington possible by 1932. There could be instant delivery everywhere.

Besides, both George and Bob recall, “We would break up cartons.” Neighborhood grocers could order a half-carton of Wheaties or a dozen boxes of Swans Down cake flour.

Then, in the 1970s, on into the 1980s, ma-and-pa cafes, family gas stations and main street groceries began to close down like lights blinking out. Corporate enterprises, super stores open 24-7, were changing the region’s way of life.

“There still are wholesalers,” Bob notes. “Now they mostly supply schools, hospitals, nursing homes -- institutions.” The wholesalers’ heyday is past.

“That was a good time,” George says. “Nothing was really expensive. They sold many, many cartons of cigarettes, $2.76 a carton. And those good candy bars, most of them five-cent candy bars -- 24 bars to a carton, 84 cents a carton.”

George remembers chewing gum (Wrigley’s Spearmint, in particular) and candy bars stacked high on shelves near the Prouty Grocery entrance. “You walked in, there was a smell -- chocolate and sugar and spearmint together -- oh, that was great.”

Prouty began in a warehouse covered with galvanized sheet metal facing Ninth Street, opposite the empty building Campbell Soup left for Worthington. In 1950, the Prouty enterprise moved to a new, white-painted, concrete block headquarters which still stands at the intersection of 16th and Nobles.

“There was no produce,” George says, “but there was everything else. Cereal or salt or cookies or tobacco.” There was a daily flow into the stores and restaurants of all the region. “Even the supermarkets often needed fill-ins -- maybe they would run short of Post Toasties.”

“Customers were everywhere,” says Bob. “Mrs. Peterson, the popcorn lady. Remember she had gum and candy in that little display shelf on the popcorn wagon? Mrs. Peterson was a customer.”

George and Bob remember men they worked with: George Habbena, senior and junior; Harold Milbrath; Harold Hogan; Merlin Voss, Web Meyer.

“Og -- there were many more; there were many of them,” George Habeck reminds. “It was big. Prouty Grocery was big. It really was.”