One year ago

The Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership received a $3 million grant from ArtPlace America to incorporate arts and culture into southwestern Minnesota communities through the Community Development Investments program. The SMHP was hosting a community forum to receive input on how to apply the funds.

Worthington's Hy-Vee store was offering a new "Hy-Vee Aisles Program," which allowed customers to select grocery items via an online shopping cart and then either pick up the groceries at the drive-up lane or have them delivered to a local address.

CLIMB Theatre of Inver Grove Heights performed two different plays, "Yellow Troll's Treasure" and "Obie Tucker Takes Control," for District 518 students this week.

Lit'l Wizards, a downtown Worthington store selling educational tools and specialty products/toys for children, celebrated its 10th anniversary. Maria Thier owned the store.

Five years ago

Enrollment at Minnesota West Community and Technical College was relatively flat, with 2,967 students enrolled at the start of the 2011-12 school year. The forecasted enrollment of 3,300 would be approximately 160 students less than the previous year.

Tasha Sipaseut and Derek Stenzel were named the queen and king, respectively, for Minnesota West Community and Technical College's Worthington campus homecoming festivities.

Worthington's Ecumen Meadows was named one of Minnesota's "Best Places to Work" for the seventh consecutive year by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's "Minnesota's Top Workplaces" listing.

The retail committee of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a customer appreciation event.

A long dry spell and high winds caused many area counties to enact bans on burning until conditions improved.

A Tuesday groundbreaking ceremony took place for Worthington's new fire hall.

A $350,000, three-year grant was made to the Fifth Judicial District in southwest Minnesota to establish a drug court in Nobles, Rock, Cottonwood, Pipestone and Murray counties, which were the only counties in the district not yet served by a drug court.

Officials at Minnesota West Community and Technical College signed an articulation agreement with Buena Vista University of Storm Lake, Iowa, that would allow students earning A.A., A.S. or A.A.S. degrees to be accepted as transfer students with junior year status at Buena Vista.

10 years ago

The 56th annual Tri-State Band Festival took place in Luverne, with the Worthington High School marching band (numbering 104 members) taking third place in its division.

Advertised specials at Hy-Vee's warehouse sale included 40-pound bags of softener salt pellets at a price of three for $8, five 12-inch Tony's pizzas for $10, five Nestle candy bars for $1, 10 packages of Top Ramen noodles for $1 and 100-ounce bottles of Tide laundry detergent for $5.39 apiece.

The Worthington Montessori School celebrated its 35th anniversary with an open house in its classroom at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The Worthington City Council unanimously voted to offer the city administrator position to Joseph Parker of Creston, Iowa.

The Worthington Police Department scheduled its first bilingual Citizens' Academy (an eight-week course for community members). A Spanish translator would be available for up to 20 participants whose first language was Spanish.

Kevin Robinson and Kayla Dekker were named king and queen, respectively, of Minnesota West Community and Technical College's homecoming activities.

25 years ago

The 41st annual Tri-State Band Festival took place in Luverne.

Luverne school superintendent Norman Miller received the Morris Bye Memorial Award from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

The Jackson United Fund set a 1991 campaign goal of $18,500.

University of Minnesota President Nils Hasselmo visited Worthington on Wednesday to meet with community leaders and discuss issues relevant to the university and southwest Minnesota.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Doc Hollywood," "Mobsters" and "Pure Luck."

Loren Chapman of Fulda won $21,000 in the Minnesota Lottery's Blackjack scratch ticket game. The trucker planned to use the money to roof his house and buy a good camera.

County Market and First Worthington Bank officials announced plans to include a branch bank in the Oxford Street grocery's new addition.

50 years ago

The first heavy frost of the season arrived in the area on the first day of October, greeting area residents on Saturday morning with icy windshields, white roofs and blackened tomato plants. Those signs marked a definite end to summer and opened the door to an Indian summer. In his monthly weather summary, J.V. Westerlund pointed out that September had no days above 90 nor any below 32, and the month was generally drier and warmer than normal.

The Worthington United Fund campaign goal was set at $34,365, or $365 higher than the previous year's goal. In all, 19 agencies were to benefit from funds raised in the campaign. Don Koenig was the year's general chairman.

Advertised specials this week at Swanson's grocery included a two-pound can of Butter-Nut coffee for $1.22, a pound of bananas for 10 cents, a 10-ounce bag of Kraft jet-puffed marshmallows for 17 cents, a 16-ounce can of Hershey's chocolate syrup for 17 cents and a pound of ground beef for 49 cents.

Galen Gordon was the newly elected president of the Nobles County 4-H Leaders' Council. He would serve a one-year term, succeeding past president Sharon Darling.

85 years ago

Mrs. Albert E. Little, a resident of Nobles County from the time she was six months old (with the exception of two years spent in California and Iowa), was suddenly stricken down while engaged in a yard task at her home just north of town on the west Fulda road Saturday afternoon. Death was due to apoplexy, doctors said. Born Mary Lauretta Wilkinson on Nov. 8, 1871, in Zanesville, Ohio, Mrs. Little moved to Worthington in the arms of her parents, Charles and Susie Wilkinson, when she was six months old, arriving on the first train of the Saint Paul & Sioux City railroad to enter the Worthington station. She married Albert E. Little on April 4, 1900, and they began housekeeping on her father's farm in Elk Township. Of the Littles' nine children, eight survived to mourn their mother (one child died in infancy).

Clarence Willardson and his small son, Robert, barely escaped serious injuries at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they were knocked down by an automobile driven by G. Breeding in the alley at the rear of the hotel. Mr. Breeding was backing out of the court at the rear of his business establishment and was unable to see Mr. Willardson and the child, who were knocked down and dragged for a short distance. Fortunately, the car was moving slowly and only bruises resulted.

The Rev. W. E. Mahle of the Worthington Methodist church concluded his service locally and departed to take new charges at Winnebago and Granada. During Mahle's five-year pastorate here, he had baptized 60 adults and 61 infants, conducted 73 funerals and performed 77 marriage ceremonies.