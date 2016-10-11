One year ago

Paycheck, Worthington's racing turkey, broke a three-year losing streak by cruising past Ruby Begonia of Cuero, Texas, with a time of 1:23. Paycheck won the 43rd annual Great Gobbler Gallop with an overall time over the two heats of 2:36 to Ruby Begonia's sluggish 4:12.

Kristin Walerius recently opened a Christian counseling center, Rising Hope Ministries, in Worthington.

Worthington's Sassy Saturday encouraged shoppers to patronize local businesses, and 26 entities participated in the fourth annual "Shop Local" promotion.

PM Beef in Windom announced it would close its doors as of Dec. 11. It employed 262 workers, and Windom had been home to a beef processing facility for decades. Prior to PM Beef, the plant was operated by Caldwell Packing.

Roger Nelson received an Outstanding Citizen Award for his efforts to pick up trash and help maintain proper conditions in Worthington's Centennial Park.

More than 400 District 518 choir students participated in a joint Worthington Middle/High School choir concert in the WHS gymnasium.

Five years ago

With corn prices just under $7 per bushel and soybeans close to $11 per bushel, farmers in the region were hoping for bumper crops to cash in on the decent commodity prices.

Worthington's racing turkey, Paycheck, won the second heat of the Great Gobbler Gallop in Cuero, Texas, logging an overall time of 4:06 to Ruby Begonia's disappointing 8:19.

Lampert Yards Inc. began doing business as Lampert Lumber, Worthington store managers reported.

The Worthington Regional Health Care Foundation gave a grant of $111,712.84 to the Worthington City Council for various improvements to city parks, in an effort to meet current safety standards for public playgrounds.

William "Bill" Hedeen, a Worthington community leader and lawyer who practiced law for 62 years, died at the age of 89. Hedeen began his Worthington practice in 1949 and was a pillar of the Hedeen, Hughes & Wetering firm. In 2009, he celebrated 60 years of legal practice.

David and Stacy Mente, rural Adrian, were selected as Nobles County's 2011 Conservationists of the Year by the local Soil and Water Conservation District. The couple had three sons and owned a cow-calf operation while implementing several conservation practices.

10 years ago

The Twin Cities-based Continental Ballet Company presented "Sleeping Beauty" at Worthington's Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center. About 10 students of The Dance Academy, operated by Kay Williams Prunty, participated in the production.

The Worthington Volunteer Fire Department celebrated Fire Prevention Week.

The Southwest Minnesota Habitat for Humanity Chapter held a public meeting to review its accomplishments during the five and a half years since it was organized. Five homes had been built to date, using hundreds of area volunteers.

Close to 50 local children participated in the Missoula Children's Theater production of "Robin Hood" at Worthington's Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center.

Jessica Lynn purchased Urban Edge Salon, located on Worthington's Oxford Street, from Michelle Schroeder.

More than 40 people attended a public forum addressing the City of Worthington's proposed rental housing ordinance, with most of those speaking expressing opposition to part or all of the proposed document.

Jackie Hunt Christensen of Jackson, a national advocate for Parkinson's disease research, received the Milly Kondracke Award for Outstanding Advocacy from the Parkinson's Action Network.

25 years ago

Brian Wagner began work as Lakefield's new city/economic development coordinator.

Sporadic snowflakes fell over the weekend as the Tri-State area experienced a changing weather pattern.

Tony Schutz opened Worthington Plumbing and Heating. Schutz held a Master Plumbing license in Minnesota and was formerly employed for 12 years with Fauskee Plumbing & Heating, which was closing.

Debra Geertsema, Worthington, was named the 1991 Outstanding Family Child Care Provider by the Nobles County Day Care Provider Association. Geertsema had been a licensed day care provider for the past six years.

Dixie Hansen was named Worthington Regional Hospital's October Employee of the Month.

Katie Jacobson, Worthington, won the regional apple bake-off at Slayton with her apple cobbler recipe. Jacobson received an apple pin, a chef's hat, an imprinted apron, a recipe book and a $25 gift certificate for Super Valu, in addition to an all-expense paid trip to the state apple bake-off competition.

50 years ago

A new building for the Federal Land Bank Association and the Production Credit Association was in the process of being constructed at the corner of Oxford and McMillan streets, Worthington. The FLBA had been located for 10 years at 323 11th St., Worthington. The building and land together cost $100,000, and the building was expected to be ready for occupancy by Jan. 1, 1967.

Veteran competitor Harm Ackermann of Lakefield won the picker-sheller division in the Minnesota state corn-picking contest for the third consecutive year. Roger Anderson of Gaylord won the combine class for the second year in a row. Ray Markman, Worthington, was the champion in the two-row division.

A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted at the site of Windom's new industrial park, a 203-acre tract on the former Meade farm.

Murray County became the first county in southwestern Minnesota to move toward a "second round" of courthouse building. Existing courthouses in the area were all put up in the latter years of the previous century and the early years of the 20th century, and with the exception of Cottonwood and Jackson counties, they were beginning to show their age. Murray County commissioners voted to submit a question to the voters on the general election ballot in November asking approval of plans to replace the old courthouse in Slayton.

Two Rock County 16-year-olds were killed late Saturday in a two-car collision three miles west of Brandon, S.D. Five other persons were injured in the crash, two of them seriously.

85 years ago

A Tuesday night downpour dumped 1 1/4 inches of rain on Worthington. Hailstones also fell during the storm. A fall in temperature of noticeable proportions followed the storm, with coats, sweaters and jackets appearing.

For the second time in six months, the Nobles County board of commissioners used the knife on the 1932 tax levy, lopping off another 20,000 from the road and bridge fund. A $50,000 slash was taken in the same bracket at the board's July meeting, when the body reduced the annual appropriation from the $150,000 at which it had stood for several years to an even $100,000. Engineer H.R. Bray said the county road system was in fairly good shape to stand it, though cuts in wages of highway employees and abandonment of badly needed regraveling and regrading work would have to be made. Routine maintenance and dragging, weed cutting and so on would be carried out as usual.

In the society notes section for Indian Lake Township: A number of relatives and friends was entertained at a reception Friday evening at the George Ahlberg home in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Swedberg, newlyweds who had a "very thrilling time" on their honeymoon in the north woods. A delicious three-course supper was served, and a program of music and readings was given, with the Rev. Hammer as toastmaster.

Showing this week at Worthington's new Grand Theatre: "Smart Woman," starring Mary Astor and Robert Ames, and "My Sin."