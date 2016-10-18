Looking Back: Historic blizzard took place 136 years ago

More than 200 District 518 string students from Worthington Middle School and Worthington High School shared their skills in a fall orchestra festival in the WHS gymnasium. Directors were Melanie Loy and Brianna McDonough.

The Nobles County Planning Commission granted preliminary approval for Todd and Lonna Heideman of Adrian to operate a dog kennel. The request had yet to be approved at the Nobles County Board of Commissioners' first November meeting.

The Windom Cotton Quilters hosted "On the Banks of the Des Moines" quilt show at the Windom Area Middle/High School. More than 150 quilts, all crafted by area quilters, were displayed.

The former Avera Hospital/Clinic building on Worthington's 10th Street was demolished this week.

Papik Motors of Luverne was recognized for 25 years as a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealer.

Five years ago

Work on the project to expand Minnesota 60 around Worthington into a four-lane highway was expected to be completed by late 2013, with smaller landscaping projects on the docket for 2014. MNDoT officials outlined a plan for future work at a local meeting of the Highway 60 Action Corporation. The corporation had been founded nearly 50 years earlier, with a long-term goal of seeing Minnesota 60 as a four-lane road.

Student enrollment in ISD 518 school continued to be on the upswing, with projections showing an expected 2,844 students in the district by 2014. The 2011-12 enrollment at the year's start was 2,599.

The Grassroots Community Theater performed "Subject to Change" at Pioneer Village's Village Hall. Mary Jane Mardesen directed the production.

A revised plan to relocate the Southwestern Mental Health Center to a new Worthington facility got a boost in the form of unanimous approval for a motion of intent by the Nobles County Board of Commissioners.

Former Daily Globe cartoonist Bob Artley died in Akron, Ohio, at the age of 94. Artley worked for the Daily Globe from 1971-86.

10 years ago

Minnesota West Community and Technical College unveiled an ambitious five-year plan for the complete renovation of its athletic structure, as well as the construction of additional athletic facilities. In total, the plan involved 711,000 square feet of space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Wolf Lake U.S. Fish and Wildlife Walking Trail in Windom took place. State and local officials were present for the occasion.

The Traveling Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph stayed in Cuero, Texas, when Cuero's racing turkey, Ruby Begonia, bested Worthington's turkey, Paycheck, in the second leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop and with a two-race time total of 1:59 vs. Paycheck's slower 4:10.

25 years ago

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Doc Hollywood," "Dead Again" and "The Super."

Charges were pending against an as-of-yet unidentified 29-year-old woman who was involved in the Saturday night stabbing of Gary Lee Humphrey in Worthington. Humphrey, 29, was listed in satisfactory condition at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Petersen's Quality Chickens of Bigelow filed a Chapter 7 petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Twin Cities. Henry and Nancy Petersen had owned and operated the business for 29 years.

The Mobile Meals program of Worthington celebrated its 20th anniversary.

A suspect described as a white male, 170 to 180 pounds and of medium build, was sought by the Worthington Police Department in connection with the Thursday armed robbery of the Kerr-McGee gas station and convenience store located at 1600 Oxford St., Worthington.

Doctor recruitment was continuing in an attempt to reopen the Heron Lake Hospital after its only physician, Dr. K.L. Reddy, resigned.

50 years ago

Four Worthington High School students were part of the entertainment at the weekend Minnesota Education Association convention in Richfield. The students were All-State tuba player Jeff Flynn and three All-State Choir members: Linda Lang, Krista Wee and Alan Tims. Rodney Berlin of Slayton was also a member of the All-State Choir.

Louis Maras, 20, of Steen struck two steers while driving south on Highway 75 about six miles south of Luverne at 10:30 p.m. Monday. The steers, both estimated to weigh about 1,200 pounds, were both killed. The car sustained about $300 damage, and Maras was treated at the local hospital for a knee injury before being released.

Two German shepherds with an appetite for sheep were shot in their tracks Sunday on the Willis Beckman farm six miles northeast of Fulda. The sheriff's department reported that Beckman lost 45 to 50 sheep to the two dogs, which had attacked his sheep over a period of days. Some of the sheep died from suffocation when they crowded into the basement of a building for protection, which others were killed by direct assault from the dogs. The two dogs were from different farms, authorities said.

Emil Wiese, Lakefield, was cited as Minnesota Conservationist of the Year at an awards banquet in Minneapolis. The award was the result of Wiese's pioneering efforts as president of the Minnesota Conservation Federation.

85 years ago

A mysterious bullet-riddled car, discovered by Officer A.W. Hawkinson and parked in the Rock Island railway yards by the St. John elevator, turned out to be the sedan which figured in a sensational exchange of gunplay between suspicious characters and police officers at Forest City, Iowa, early Sunday morning. Hawkinson knew nothing of the Forest City battle when he made the find, but became suspicious of something when patches of mud all over the rear of the vehicle proved attempts to conceal bullet holes. In addition, the front license plate was blanked out with mud, and all the windows on one side were missing.

Worthington noted the 51st anniversary of the historic blizzard of Oct. 14, 1880, which marked the concluding day of the first Nobles County Fair. Pioneer W.E. Bloom, one of the few remaining community members who had first-hand remembrance of the memorable freak storm, reminded locals of the event. The storm lasted three days and nights, and blockaded rail communication to such an extent that no trains or mail got through until Oct. 19. Drifts which filled roads and gullies when the storm subsided did not disappear until the following May, for it was the start of the extreme winter of 1880-81.

Showing this week at Worthington's New Grand Theatre were Laurel and Hardy in "Pardon Us." Also on tap for the week were "The Road to Reno" and "High Stakes."