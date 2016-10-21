Column: Worthington is no stranger to election hullabaloo

WORTHINGTON — Ballyhoo and hullabaloo are good words. I don’t hear them much lately. I hope we don’t lose them.

The huge hullabaloo these days is the presidential race, of course. Ballyhoo with no end. The 2008 White House hoopla began — two years ago? Three? There only will be more.

That old Minnesota governor in Worthington Cemetery, Stephen Miller, was an important figure in the White House hullabaloo of 1876. Remember the electoral college. We — you and I — don’t vote for presidents. You and I vote for electors who cast the actual votes for presidents. Electors can vote any way they choose.

In 1876, the Democrat, Samuel Tilden, won the popular election by a quarter-million votes. Rutherford Hayes, the Republican, won in the electoral college, 185-184. Very big hullabaloo.

Worthington’s Stephen Miller was one of Minnesota’s five electors. Miller was chosen to make the trip from Worthington to Washington and to cast Minnesota’s electoral college vote. It was in Gov. Miller’s power to give the White House to Samuel Tilden. Tilden would have been president, 185-184. Gov. Miller voted for Hayes, as Minnesota’s voters had done. For the sake of a story, Stephen Miller could say, “I elected the president of the United States.”

A dozen years later. 1888. More ballyhoo. President. Grover Cleveland won the popular election by 90,000 votes. The challenger, Benjamin Harrison, once again won in the electoral college.

This time, one of Minnesota’s electors was Worthington’s Mons Grinager, register at the Worthington Land Office and an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Minnesota treasurer. Mons Grinager was one of the 233 electors who put Harrison in the White House.

Oddly perhaps, Worthington was involved directly with presidential elections through a long period.

Four years after Mons cast his Harrison vote, Worthington’s Sen. Daniel Shell departed from the Republican National Convention at Minneapolis as one of the delegates chosen to go to the White House to inform President Harrison his party had just nominated him for a second term.

Some area residents remember Inez Madsen, mortician (Benson Funeral Home), who went to the Republican National Convention at Chicago in 1952 as an alternate delegate and lent support to Gen. Dwight Eisenhower. Much ballyhoo. Inez truly said, “I like Ike!”

In 1956, Inez left Worthington -- by train -- as a full delegate to the Republican Convention at San Francisco. She voted for Eisenhower for a second term.

Also in 1956 -- very big hullabaloo. Nobles County Democrats supported Adlai Stevenson. Sen. Estes Kefauver won the Minnesota primary. Worthington’s Don Shannon went to the national convention at Chicago and cast a Kefauver vote. Stevenson won the nomination, Kefauver was nominated for vice president.

One of the first hullabaloos Worthington actually could hear came in 1928. The Republican National Committee brought a Herbert Hoover bus to Worthington’s courthouse square.

The Worthington Times explained:

“Loud speaker equipment on the bus enables a speaker to reach thousands of persons, though speaking in a conversational tone of voice.”

Herbert Hoover was not aboard the Hoover bus, but, for ballyhoo:

“Preaching the Republican gospel of protective tariff and restricted immigration was Sen. M.B. Pitt of Logan, Iowa … famed as a keen, logical convincing speaker.”

A visual hullabaloo came to town in 1935 when “General” Jacob Coxey, who led Coxey’s Army of the jobless to a Washington protest in 1894, rolled to a stop in front of Worthington’s 1894 courthouse.

Gen. Coxey traveled “in his comfortable touring car, painted a brilliant vermilion red, and profusely lettered with legends explaining his tour” as the Farmer-Labor Party candidate for the White House. Coxey’s “roomy car, which is provided with sleeping berths for four people” also had “wardrobe and kitchen facilities.”

One presidential visit with no hullabaloo of any kind came on the night of Nov. 5, 1932. President. Hoover ended his campaign with a speech at St. Paul and boarded a train for California.

Hugh Roberts worked for the railroad. This column has quoted Roberts’ account of the President’s “visit” before:

“The way that was — 201 came in about 1:30. The first section. Then came the second section … the President’s train was next. That was the third section … Hoover had the end car.”

It is guessed the president was asleep as he rolled by the Worthington depot.