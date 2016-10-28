WORTHINGTON — “Monday is Halloween,” a young friend informed me. “Oh, yes!” I said. “Halloween.” “Will you have candy?” “Yes,” I said. “I will have candy.” Then, with some prompting, the young friend said, “You better tell a spooky story.” “I will try,” I said, but even as I said it I thought to myself, “I don’t know a spooky story.” I tried to bring something to mind. The nearest thing to that category seems to be a funeral that Worthington in another time talked about often. Funeral stories are borderline spooky stories.

Samuel D. Eastman was a native of Ohio and a veteran of the Union Army in the Civil War. Samuel came west to Worthington with his wife to claim a homestead. The Eastmans came to have a family of seven — four boys and three girls.

It was near this time of year. The middle of November. Sam Eastman was barely able to lift himself from his bed. He had contracted typhoid fever. Samuel was hot, he was cold, he was delirious. Five days later, he was dead. The doctor said it was heart failure. Sam’s heart was not strong enough to bring him through a fever crisis.

Mrs. Eastman made a decision to have the funeral at 3 p.m. on Sunday; Sam had died on Friday. Funerals midafternoon on a Sunday were not wholly exceptional in that era. Friends were advised also that the funeral would be at the meeting hall of the Grand Army of the Republic, the brotherhood of Civil War veterans that was prominent in American life in that time.

It was planned that the Rev. William Aull and the greatest local veteran of them all, Julius Town, would preside at the last rites. The Presbyterian choir would sing. This is not known, but it is quite possible the all-black, horse-drawn hearse that now is at Pioneer Village was in use for the Eastman funeral. The time is right.

The single problem at this juncture — it would be a problem to this day — the G.A.R. hall was on the second level of the 10th Street building that houses Tienda Guatemala. It was necessary to carry a casket up that steep, narrow staircase — the pall bearers could be only at the ends of the casket. (Coming down would be no problem — they could slide the casket, but I am certain they did not do that.)

The hall was packed. Mourners followed along through rites of the Christian church, rites of the military and rites of the G.A.R. The procession then went to Worthington Cemetery.

It apparently was Mrs. Eastman’s thought that her boys should not drive a wagon on this occasion. The widow made arrangements with Fred Rose to provide a surrey for the family. The burial was made. (I can’t find the Eastman grave.)

In that time, Worthington residents crossed the railroad tracks on 13th Street, which ran along what today is the east edge of the Scholtes Motors parking lot. The street still is apparent.

As the mourners returned from the cemetery, a steam locomotive was backing slowly through the crossing. The locomotive came to a stop with the cow catcher about four feet from the edges of the crossing planks, only about four feet from the wheels of the buggy, which then was occupied by Rose, Mrs. Eastman, Flossie, Frank and the youngest Eastman boy, a toddler.

Rose urged his horses ahead, but they became frightened as they passed the engine. The team reared just as they stepped onto the steep, downward slope on the opposite side. Rose strained with the reins, the neck yoke broke and the tongue of the wagon fell to the ground. The horses bolted. The wagon rolled ahead toward a great mud puddle at the intersection of 13th Street and Second Avenue.

Everyone held tight as the tongue gouged into the soft earth just ahead of the mire.

Mrs. Eastman, Flossie and the little boy went over the dashboard into the deep mud. Fred Rose and Frank fell over the sides and splashed in the mud in their turn.

All was well. No one was hurt.

People at Worthington told the story of Sam Eastman’s funeral for a great long time.