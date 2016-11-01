Four of the five area school districts seeking voter approval for new operating referenda won at the ballot box. School districts that succeeded included Luverne, Mountain Lake, Round Lake-Brewster and Westbrook-Walnut Grove. A proposal for Pipestone Area was denied.

An Education Equity and Prosperity Summit took place at the Minnesota West Community and Technical College's commons. The Nobles County Integration Collaborative co-hosted the summit along with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership.

Two people died in a crash involving a vehicle and a train Sunday afternoon in Worthington at the intersection of Flower Lane and First Avenue Southwest.

The Worthington H & R Block franchise, owned by Carolee Anderson, was named the top 2015 U.S. franchise at the annual H & R Block convention in Las Vegas, Nev. It was the third straight year the Worthington H & R Block was listed among the top 100 such franchises nationally.

The Windom Area Hospital hosted an open house to celebrate the completion of its new addition, which included a new surgery center and an outreach clinic, as well as a new main lobby.

Five years ago

The Historic Dayton House, Worthington, hosted a Holiday Extravaganza event featuring unique holiday shopping, decorating ideas and a wine and cheese bar.

The Annual Indoor Marching Band Concert took place in the Worthington High School gymnasium, with roughly 350 ISD 518 fifth- through 12th-grade band students

participating.

An analysis released by the Minnesota Department of Education showed the Flexible Learning Year waiver granted to several southwest Minnesota school districts did not raise student test scores as its advocates had hoped. Student scores remained flat instead.

Worthington High School presented the fall play "Beowulf," directed by Gillian Singler.

Luverne's Green Earth Players performed "A Don't Hug Me County Fair," with Shawn Kinsinger directing.

10 years ago

With better-than-expected yields and decent crop prices, area farmers were reportedly pleased with the year's harvest, even though yields were averaging about 10 to 15 percent less than the previous year's record-breaking totals. Soybeans were averaging 40 to 75 bushels per acre, and corn was clocking in between 120 to 220 bushels per acre. Corn prices were approximately $1 higher per bushel than in 2005, and soybeans were running about 75 cents higher per bushel.

New Vision Coop grain merchandiser Dan Uttech said farmers with corn crops running around 180 bushels per acre were realizing gross revenues of $500 per acre.

Two Jackson County Central students -- clarinetist Megan Micklos and trumpeter Kendra Grupe -- returned from a weeklong experience in the National FFA Band.

A partnership uniting Worthington Middle School, the Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. and Minnesota West Community and Technical College was

bringing life to a new science club open to WMS eighth-graders.

The Worthington American Legion advertised a Saturday night eight-ounce sirloin steak dinner, complete with salad, vegetable, potato and garlic toast, for $8 per person.

25 years ago

A Halloween blizzard dropped record amounts of rain, sleet and ultimately snow across Minnesota. By 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, Worthington had an official snowfall total of five inches, while Murray, Rock and Pipestone counties had received between four and six inches by that time. Within a 24-hour period from Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, Worthington's snowfall accumulation reached 13 inches, breaking all previous records for snowfall on those dates.

An attempted bank robbery occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 31 at Bank Midwest in Jackson. The suspect was a white male between the ages of 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5'8 to 5'10. The suspect told bank tellers he was armed, but he left the bank with no money in hand and no one at the scene suffered injuries.

ISD 518 was one of 41 Minnesota school districts asking residents to approve excess levy referenda in the 1991 general election to maintain existing educational programs.

The First United Methodist Church of Lakefield celebrated its centennial.

A late-night fire that raged from Oct. 30 to the early morning hours of Oct. 31 destroyed a mobile home at Sungold Heights, Worthington. No one was injured in the incident, with the trailer apparently being owned by a Worthington man who did not live in it.

50 years ago

New officers of the Nobles County Farm Bureau, elected at the organization's annual meeting, were Don Gingerich (president), Robert Dieter (vice president) and Walter Koostra (voting delegate). Retiring as vice president was Walter Strom, and the outgoing president was Ervin Robertson.

Firemen were called at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Emmett H. Gangestad farm three miles east and four miles north of Luverne. An electric fence shorted out, causing a fire to flare up in a harvested soybean field. Firemen were able to keep the fire from spreading to an unharvested portion of the field, but not without a fight. Flames swept for a quarter mile before being brought under control.

It was termed an "ideal growing season for pumpkins," and the biggest one of them all was grown by Alvin Klaassen of rural George, Iowa. His monster pumpkin weighed in at 103 pounds.

The Corral Supper Club, Fulda, was a hub of social activity, with a fish fry (for $1.25 per person) on Friday night, a chicken special (also $1.25) on Sunday night and the Melody Men performing on Sunday night (admission fee was 50 cents).

Mrs. Don Moser, Wilmont, and Mrs. James Kroening, Woodstock, were to serve as the Nobles and Pipestone county chairmen, respectively, of the 1966 Friendship Campaign of the Minnesota Association for Retarded Children. Part of the proceeds were to support the work of the Nobles and Pipestone county associations.

The town of Sheldon, Iowa, experienced four separate fires in a four-day period, the latest in the series being a blaze at a soybean processing plant.\

85 years ago

Because of outstanding character, leadership, scholarship and service to the school, six Worthington High School seniors were selected as eligible for membership in the school's honor society. Daryl Fauskee, Kenneth Hansberger, Ellen Herbert, Carla Meacham, Truman Olson and June Thomas were voted the most representative members of the senior class by the school's faculty. The organization's remaining members would be chosen during the latter part of the academic year.

The fourth annual convention of the Royal Neighbors of Rock and Nobles counties took place in Round Lake on Tuesday and was credited with being one of the most successful of its kind in southern Minnesota. Owing to bad weather, attendance wasn't as high as as the previous year, but about 150 members were registered. The convention took place at the Legion hall, with Round Lake Camp No. 10270 hosting.

Six members of the Nature-Hiking Club of Worthington High School, along with three faculty members, hiked to Brewster on Saturday morning. Besides hiking as part of their club work, the participating girls also received credit for their effort in the Girls' Athletic Association.

M.N. Reistroffer was to act as County Campaign director and would have local charge of the Christmas Seal sale. The campaign was to open on Thanksgiving Day and close on Christmas, with proceeds financing the fight against tuberculosis and local health work.