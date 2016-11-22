Cecilia Bofah recently began work as the new coordinator of the Statewide Health Improvement Program (SHIP) in Nobles County.

Katie Kremer of Iona won a decorated Christmas tree as part of the 2016 Hospice Cottage Christmas House Walk fundraising raffle.

The Worthington City Council voted unanimously to defund Prairie View Golf Links for the 2016 season.

New staff at Sanford Worthington Medical Center included physical therapist Kyle Rockwell, speech therapist Kayla White and occupational therapist Kaylee Koob.

Five years ago

Lynn Olson, chief operating officer of Sanford Worthington Medical Center, left his Worthington position after four years to accept a CEO job at Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Hospital.

Several small-town Minnesota post offices closed for good this week, including those in Steen, Kenneth and Holland.

The Butch Thompson Trio was in Worthington perform at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, and the musical group also shared its talents with residents of The Meadows.

Nelson Bonilla, a Community Connector at West Learning Center, Worthington, received the Outstanding Service Award from the Minnesota Justice Foundation.

Icy conditions contributed to a rollover accident on I-90 near Rushmore. The accident left one person dead, two people in critical condition and five more with less serious injuries.

The Nobles County Commissioners approved a request from Nobles County Public Works Director Steve Schnieder for an advance in 2013 state aid funding to enable the completion of several projects in 2012.

10 years ago

Julie Buntjer, the Daily Globe's chief agriculture reporter, was honored as the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation's Agriculture Communicator of the Year at the organization's 88th annual meeting and convention in Bloomington. It was the second time Buntjer was nominated for the recognition.

Volunteers loaded 2,324 shoeboxes loaded with useful items at American Reformed Church, Worthington, for the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child program.

On a 3-2 vote, the Nobles County commissioners approved support for a grant application seeking $30,000 for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to join in the the 2007 Burn Barrel Reduction Campaign.

The Escape, a Murray County teen center in Slayton, was burglarized over the weekend. The burglars broke the front glass window and stole three X-boxes, games and controllers.

Nearly 300 people were served at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted at Worthington's First Lutheran Church.

The Worthington High School policy debate teams did well at a recent tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Mindy Kuhl and Yuli Chen placed first in the novice division, while Sarah Darling and Amanda Versluis were second in the same division. Qiu Chen and David Bardan placed second in the varsity division.

25 years ago

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Frankie and Johnny," "All I Want for Christmas" and "Necessary Roughness."

The Worthington Regional Hospital board officers for 1992 were selected, with Gene Platt to serve as president, Bob Hill as vice president and John Johnson as secretary-treasurer. Similarly, the Worthington Regional Health Care Foundation board officers were chosen, with Jim Henderson slated as president, Gene Platt as vice president and Walter Larson as secretary-treasurer.

In her "Mixing and Musing" column, writer Dorthy Rickers reported on a recent gathering of women who shared the first name of "Dorothy" (however it might be spelled) that took place in Lakefield. In all, 15 "Dorothys" attended the get-together, exchanging conversations, enjoying food and sharing recipes with one another.

Yvonne Sieve was named the 29th Worthington Education Association Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at Worthington Junior High School. Sieve had taught first grade in the same room at Central Elementary for the past 17 years.

The Nobles County Extension Service sponsored a program titled "Celebrating Our Differences," which was designed to increase community awareness of the opportunities

presented by diversity.

Marty Rickers, director of the Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council Inc., reported to the Murray County Commissioners that 853 households in Murray County were served by SMOC in the previous year. Services included weatherization of 57 houses, and 534 households received energy assistance, among other aid provided.

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Elton Redalen and Gov. Arne Carlson were in Worthington to address Worthington High School FFA members as part of a statewide swing for National Farm-City Week.

50 years ago

The National Food Stores ad featured turkeys for 35 cents a pound, a 12-ounce tin of oysters for 99 cents, Grade "A" roasting chickens for 49 cents a pound, a one-pound package of cranberries for 19 cents, two cans of pumpkin for 25 cents, two regular packages of Old Home Brown 'n Serve rolls for 49 cents, a stalk of celery for 15 cents and a two-pound tin of Natco coffee for $1.25.

John Wright, vocational agriculture instructor at Worthington Senior High School and at the local junior college, was the recipient of the Mississippi Valley Association's annual soil conservation award for "outstanding contributions to the promotion of soil conservation in the state of Minnesota." Wright had been teaching surveying and soil and water management locally for six years. The award included an expenses-paid trip to the Soil Conservation District Commissioners' short course in January at Iowa State University, Ames.

A collision at Rushmore corner turned tragic, killing a couple from Adrian and an 18-year-old boy from Ashton, Iowa. The three deaths were among 11 recorded over the weekend in Minnesota, boosting the present state traffic death toll to 837 -- 83 more than the record pace of one year earlier.

85 years ago

Having just celebrated his 82nd birthday on Nov. 2, the Hon. L.S. Nelson, the former 13th District jurist, announced his decision to take a much-needed rest from the practice of law, in which he had been engaged for the past 55 years. He had turned in his key to the office and stored his library with attorney J.A. Cashel.

Judge Nelson was admitted to the bar in 1876 and had been continuously practicing law ever since, with the exception of one year as a Spanish war volunteer and 18 years on the district bench.

The Worthington Gas Company celebrated its first anniversary at its Third Avenue showroom, entertaining a capacity house. Seventeen persons were recipients of mementoes of the occasion, with Elizabeth Barsaloux receiving a fine gas range, A.N. Weinandt receiving a water heater and several other people receiving $5 trade coupons.

Mrs. Harriet Bassett, a Nobles County resident since 1875 and a charter member of Stoddard Corps No. 1, W.R.C. and Edward Dolan Auxiliary (and at the time of her death the oldest member of both organizations in all of Minnesota), died at her home north of Rushmore Tuesday after a brief illness from heart trouble. She had turned 81 only three days earlier. Her husband, a Civil War veteran, had died in 1897. She was born Nov. 14, 1851, at Glover, Vt., and came with her parents to Minnesota at the age of 14 in 1865. She married Edward Bassett on March 22, 1871, and the couple came to Nobles County to homestead the farm north of Rushmore where the family had been ever since. Of their 11 children, eight were living.

Roy Snyder, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Snyder, and Ray Mork, son of Dr. and Mrs. B.O. Mork, were members of the University of Minnesota band who were selected for a trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., next weekend. Snyder was concert master of the organization, while Mork was a member of the trumpet section.