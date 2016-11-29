In what Worthington Public Utilities Manager Scott Hain called "an unprecedented" increase for a Thanksgiving week, the static levels in Worthington's Lake Bella well field rose anywhere from three feet, seven inches to 10 feet, one inch in the various wells. Members of the Worthington Water & Light Commission gave a collective cheer at the welcome news.

The former Faith Christian High School, Bigelow, was to be transformed into a safe haven for victims of sex trafficking and entrapment, with on-site living for affected women and girls. Rory and Takaysia Larsen were the organizers of the non-profit LifeBack Ministries Inc.

An Old-Fashioned Christmas at Pioneer Village took place on Thursday and Friday, with horse-drawn wagon rides, musical performances and opportunities for little ones to whisper their Christmas wishes directly into the ear of Santa Claus.

Five years ago

Hospice Cottage Inc. launched a website, www.hospicecottage.com, with the help of a $2,500 donation from JBS.

Simple Gifts, a six-piece ensemble featuring acoustic instruments and vocal music, performed at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, Worthington.

The Worthington High School "Spirit of Worthington" Trojan marching band performed at the 78th annual McDonald's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago, Ill.

Kyle Fleming, son of Kevin and Pam Fleming, Worthington, was among the Wartburg College Choir members who were scheduled to sing at the White House on Dec. 17. Fleming was a bass section leader in the choir.

Laura Ailts retired from the Farm Service Agency after 34 years of employment with the organization.

The 13th annual Albs & Friends concert took place at Worthington's First United Methodist Church, with key musicians involved being Kris Besel, Arlen Foss, Galen Benton and Louise Wickstrom. The concert's theme was "Christmas Places."

10 years ago

The annual Albs & Friends concert had a theme of "The Real Christmas Trees and Their Ornaments," with featured musicians including Rich Besel, Kris Besel, Arlen Foss, Louise Wickstrom, Jon Loy and Roger Lester. All proceeds from the concert were donated to the Nobles County Community Christmas Baskets program, in keeping with the Albs' longstanding tradition.

A Kum & Go gas station/convenience store opened recently in Adrian.

Worthington's State Farm offices gave $10,000 to the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to support the agency's work in preserving and creating affordable single and multi-family units in the greater Worthington area.

Icy roads and fog may have contributed to the deaths of two people Monday in two separate area accidents. The first accident was at the intersection of Minnesota 60 and Nobles County 1 in Brewster, while the second was on Minnesota 30 west of Hadley in Murray County.

Worthington High School presented the play "A Christmas Carol." Branden Roth portrayed Scrooge, while Alex Ling was Jacob Marley.

25 years ago

The Worthington National Guard Armory became a safe haven for 16 people and one dog when an early Saturday storm made area roads impassable. The travelers were led from I-90 by a snowplow driver and a Minnesota State Trooper. It was the second major snowstorm to strike the area during November. Another winter storm hit the region on Tuesday, closing Minnesota 60 for at least three hours and forcing area school districts to cancel classes for the day.

The annual Christmas Craft Fair took place at Worthington High School, despite the weekend storm that prevented some of the 125 scheduled exhibitors from attending.

Marv Spomer, president of Spomer Motors, Worthington, was elected to the board of directors of the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "The Addams Family," "My Girl" and "The People Under the Stairs."

Eleanor Jans, Worthington, was named the Nobles County Chapter of the American Red Cross Volunteer of 1991. Jans was a 25-year volunteer with the local Red Cross.

50 years ago

A Thanksgiving Day traffic accident in Osceola County (Iowa) claimed the life of a 67-year-old Sibley, Iowa, man who was the passenger in a car that left the highway three miles northwest of Harris and plunged into an embankment.

Total valuation figures for Nobles County passed the $20 million mark for the first time in history, standing at $20,349,213. That was an increase of $390,915 over the figure for the current year. Most of the year's increase had come from within the Worthington school district. The increase for the city of Worthington alone was $19,474. With the valuation figures complete, Nobles County Auditor Pauline Rohlk had set the final mill rates for 1967 property taxes.

Showing this week at Worthington's New State Theater was Walt Disney's "Bambi" in Technicolor.

Advertised specials this week at Swanson's Grocery, Worthington, were Butter Kernel red kidney beans for 10 cents per can, a two-pound box of Kraft Velveeta for 99 cents, 10 ruby red grapefruit for 59 cents, a 100-pound bag of Red River Valley Red Pontiac potatoes for $2.49 and a two-pound box of breaded fish sticks for 79 cents.

Kathy Sunderman was selected the new "Miss Windom" in judging at the Windom High School auditorium. Sunderman, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, performed a Latin dance as

her talent number. Janet Johnson was chosen as princess, while contestant Sandra Geske was named "Miss Congeniality."

85 years ago

Clint Peterson, the Nobles County and Minnesota state health champion, departed for Chicago, where he was a delegate to the National 4-H Congress. Peterson also was

to attend the International Livestock show and enter competition with other state health champions for national honors.

Bethel Knapp, the youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Knapp, and Hardy Rickbeil, the eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. F.S. Rickbeil, were married Sunday evening in a ceremony solemnized at Sioux Falls, S.D.

J.M. Messer, veteran abstracter, was the only major casualty from the icy visitation of Monday afternoon and evening. Ice coated sidewalks and steps with a glassy finish. Messer, leaving the court house, slipped and fell heavily on the stone steps, breaking his left arm near the shoulder. An X-ray revealed a clean break, with no injury either to shoulder or elbow. With his arm in a cast, "the injured man is carrying on bravely."

A pre-holiday sale at Habicht & Habicht, Worthington, offered trouser suits at three different price points: $9.50, $14.75 and $19.75.