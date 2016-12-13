former Lewis Drug building on South Spring Street with a Friday ribbon cutting and open house.

Kalea Appel, a Worthington Middle School eighth-grader, won the WMS Geography Bee. Sixth-grader Elijah Bates was the first runner-up in the contest.

Worthington's JBS employees donated a record $122,431.75 to the annual United Way of Nobles County campaign. Prior to the JBS donation, the campaign had generated

approximately 23 percent of its goal; following the donation, the campaign total stood at $159,883.59, or roughly 96.9 percent of the goal.

Celebrations Around the World took place on the campus of Minnesota West Community and Technical College, Worthington.

Five years ago

New Vision Cooperative's patrons received more than $8 million in cash patronage and equity at the coop's annual meeting. In the 13 years since New Vision formed, $26 million in cash had been paid back to its patrons.

Sara Wahl had been on the job for one month as director of the Southwest Crisis Center, Worthington.

Worthington City Council members discussed the possibility of a new location for the municipal liquor store.

Plans for a proposed 15,000 square-foot fire hall in Jackson were on display as part of an open house at the existing Jackson fire hall.

Weather forecasts were dim for the hope of a white Christmas in the region. Temperatures as high as 44 degrees were occurring as Dec. 25 neared, and the surrounding ground was bare and brown.

10 years ago

The Worthington City Council approved a City of Worthington tax levy of $2,454,827 for 2007 — a 5.97 percent increase over the previous year. The levy amount passed with a unanimous 4-0 vote.

At its December meeting, the Ocheda Beavers 4-H Club packaged school and medical supplies for Iraqi children who were orphaned, injured or otherwise in need. The effort was part of the 4-H group's Community Pride project.

U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) swept through six Swift & Company plants nationwide early Tuesday morning, including the one at Worthington, and conducted an enforcement action involving illegal employees and identity theft. Nine or 10 buses were used to transport local employees who were being taken in for questioning. Ultimately, 230 people from the Worthington plant were arrested. Meanwhile, some local churches and individuals were stepping up to assist displaced children and families. For instance, a babysitter left with a four-month-old baby whose mother was taken contacted a church because she was uncertain

what to do with the baby when the mother didn't come home.

Brad Meyer began work as director of Nobles-Rock Community Health Services.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Charlotte's Web," "Unaccompanied Minors" and "The Nativity Story."

25 years ago

Mike Sabbagh opened AX Portrait Studio as a supplement to his existing Worthington (Oxford Street) AX Photo business.

Jeff Kaatz was the new produce manager at the Worthington Hy-Vee store. Kaatz was previously the assistant produce manager at the Mankato Hy-Vee for several years.

The Worthington City Council officially approved the renaming of Mudhole Bay to Sunset Bay.

The Worthington Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council office had received 1,600 applications so far in the winter season for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance

Program.

Nobles County Attorney Ken Kohler was elected a director of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association.

The Worthington Area United Way fund had reached 83 percent of its $110,000 annual campaign goal.

A flu epidemic was plaguing schools in Sheldon, Iowa, with 104 Sheldon Middle School students out sick on the same day — a record number of reported illnesses and

Absences — up from 90 the previous day.

50 years ago

Worthington Senior High School debaters won 15 and lost three at a Blue Earth tournament. They also split five and five at Moorhead in a doubleheader weekend. At the seventh annual Blue Earth tourney, the Trojan A Division finished third, with the negative team of Greg Johnson and Jean O'Brien winning all three of its contests.

Worthington Fire Chief Daryl Fauskee presented awards to the winners of the Worthington Fire Department fire prevention poster contest. The winning posters were created by Debra Scheepstra (third place); Mary Harmel (first place) and Dawn Lewis (second place).

An estimated $5,000 in damage was inflicted on the Fifth Avenue Windom home of the Ronald Rogge family. However, the family itself escaped without injury from the burning home, and most of the family's furnishings and clothing were safely removed. The Rogges found temporary shelter with neighbors.

Bishop's Clothing Store in Worthington advertised men's plaid pants for $8 and $10, paisley sport shirts ("the 'mod' look!" proclaimed the ad) from $3.95 to $5.95, men's billfolds for $4 to $10 and suits and topcoats from $45 to $85.

The towering pine serving as the official City of Worthington Christmas tree in courthouse square fell victim Tuesday night to prowling bulb-snatchers. City police reported that 40 multi-colored lights had been taken from the tree. Two separate calls also came in concerning Christmas tree light vandalism.

85 years ago

Laverna Peters, 28, the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Peters, 1226 Eighth Ave., Worthington, was fatally injured in a motor accident 16 miles east of Jackson. She died before reaching a Worthington hospital.

A crowd that taxed the capacity of the Indian Lake Baptist Church's main auditorium gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the 59th anniversary of the church's mission circle, which, according to available records, dated to Dec. 3, 1872. An interesting program was presided over by Mrs. Roy Anderson, after which the congregation joined in a hymn, "Faith of Our Mothers."

More than 60 Worthington people traveled to the annual livestock breeders roundup banquet at Fulda Monday evening. Chief program attraction was H.G. Zavoral, former Nobles County agent, who had just returned from a year in Russia, where he was chief livestock adviser to the Soviet government. Attendees were well repaid for their interest, as the story related by "Zav" was far more absorbing than anything ever published in a book, and held the closest attention of more than 300 listeners. Most interesting, of course, was his description of the plight of the common people under 15 years of Soviet regime. Noting that babies in the vast nursery on a

collective farm were being kept "barely alive" on very skim milk, while the porkers were being fed on whole milk, Zavoral asked the attendant why. The answer: "The hogs are being raised for export, but there is no export market for children."