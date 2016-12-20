Five years ago

Johanna Sell, a resident of Sogge Memorial Home, Windom, celebrated her 110th birthday on Dec. 25. Sell lived in Mountain Lake from 1907 to 1937, then farmed with her husband (Bill Sell) 12 miles northwest of Windom. The couple raised four children. Sell continued living in her own home until the age of 98.



Four months after Worthington residents received new wheeled recycling bins, Schaap Sanitation reported that 50 to 60 percent of the waste stream was being recycled — an improvement of at least 10 percent.



In a harmless prank, five Worthington High School students transformed a small school bathroom into a Christmas-themed "living room," surprising WHS custodian Bob Giesinger, for whom the decorating was done as a thank you for his tireless service on behalf of students.



The Nobles County commissioners approved a 6.46 percent levy increase for 2012.



The Dale and Lois Winch home on James Avenue was selected to win first place in the residential division of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighting Contest.



Eighth grader Tanner Barrie won the Worthington Middle School Geography Bee.

10 years ago

More than 500 ISD 518 students were involved in the Festival of Music, which included three Worthington Middle School choirs plus the WHS Trojan Concert Band, the WHS

orchestra and the WHS Concert Choir.



Doris Steen, Worthington, celebrated her 100th birthday. Steen had been the longtime "birthday caller" for Worthington's Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was born on Dec. 18, 1906, on a farm 10 miles north of Worthington. Steen's previous church service included 30 years as the church organist.



About 50 people gathered at Worthington's Prairie Justice Center Sunday evening in a prayer vigil for all those affected by the recent ICE raid at Swift & Co. plants. Special prayers were offered for a four-month-old boy whose mother had been jailed for a week following the raid.



Kris Bosma recently remodeled her Worthington salon, Trends.



A federal grand jury indicted 20 people on immigration-related charges stemming from last week's raid at the Swift & Co. plant in Worthington. In all, 200 people locally had been initially detained.

25 years ago

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema 3 were "Star Trek," "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" and "The Last Boy Scout."



The Adrian Chamber of Commerce offered carriage rides, departing from the Home Cafe, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. to view local Christmas lighting displays.



Eli and Adella Anliker of Spirit Lake, Iowa, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20. Eli, 97, and Adella, 95, had one surviving daughter, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



New filtering equipment at the expanded Worthington water treatment plant was operating with only a minor problem or two, officials reported. The $4.5 million project added capacity and improved the city's water quality.



The second edition of Dorthy Rickers' "Mixing and Musing" cookbook was back on local shelves. The 2,000 copies printed in 1983 had sold out by 1986 and the book had been out of print since then, but demand called for a second round. Rickers was a 37-year food columnist for the Daily Globe.

50 years ago

The Windom school district suffered an overwhelming defeat in a special school bond election. Voters, asked to approve a $2.3 million bond issue to finance a new senior high school building, plus a separate $225,000 issue for an all-season swimming pool, declined to support the efforts, delivering a defeat of 410 pro and 1,863 con votes on the first question, and a vote of 295 pro and 1,958 con on the second.



Lorain Township in Nobles County became the region's first million dollar township with assessed valuation computed at $1,172,861, a figure equal to 1/20th of the entire assessed value of Nobles County.



For the 10th consecutive year, the Lake Park (Iowa) Community Chorus was presenting Handel's "Messiah." The 94-voice area chorus was directed by Mrs. Alan McClain. Soloists were Linda McClain, Mary Bergman, Denise Hemmingson, Sandra Wohlers, Jane Heikens, Terry Brown and Russell Clifford.



Advertised specials this week at Worthington's National Food Store included three rings of Wilsco ring bologna for $1, eight red or white grapefruit for 39 cents, a one-pound package of Sunshine Hydrox cookies for 51 cents, a 300-pack of Kleenex facial tissue for 35 cents, a two-roll package of White Cloud toilet tissue for 29 cents and two No. 1 cans of Top Taste tomato soup and a one-pound package of oyster crackers for the joint cost of 39 cents.



Ethel's Maternity Fashion Shop at 1121 Fourth Ave., Worthington, advertised a holiday sale on maternity dresses with prices ranging from $6 to $18, and all skirts available for $3 each.

85 years ago

Advertised specials this week at Worthington's Independent Cash Grocery included oyster crackers for 14 cents a pound, half-pound tins of Lipton tea for 42 cents each, 10-pound tins of Morton's Smoked Salt for 89 cents, 10-pound boxes of prunes for 89 cents, two-pound cellophane-packaged dates for 25 cents, ready-to-serve Scotch oatmeal for 10 cents a can and chocolate-coated peanuts for 17 cents a pound.



Mrs. H.C. Carstensen, mother of Mrs. M.N. Reistroffer, was confined to her bed with a fractured hip, which she suffered in a fall on a slippery sidewalk in the backyard of her home at Brewster on Thursday night. At first her injury was thought to be nothing more than a bad bruise, but Sunday morning, after several sleepless nights from the pain, Mrs. Carstensen was delirious and her husband insisted an examination be made. The break was determined to be the simplest that can affect the hip joint; she was expected to recover satisfactorily, though likely laid up for 60 days.



Continuing the drive on leggers, Nobles County officers (working in conjunction with federal prohibition enforcement operatives) intercepted a load of alcohol on Monday evening south of Adrian. They arrested Ray Miller of Marcus, Iowa, who was driving a Chevrolet coupe loaded with 40 gallons of the contraband fluid. Miller was taken at once to Mankato for arraignment before the U.S. commissioner on a charge of illegal transportation of intoxication.



On her way to her room at the Claude Mason home Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m., Mrs. Emily Kraft, librarian at the Carnegie public library, slipped and fell on an icy sidewalk while passing the new grade school building and fractured a small bone in one of her ankles. Due to the fact that the homegoing rush was over, she lay where she fell for about 15 minutes before anyone came along to help her.