WORTHINGTON — Everyone who lived in 1945 knows it was an exceptional year.

Everyone who did not live in 1945 ought to know it was an exceptional year.

In April 1945, Franklin Roosevelt died. In May 1945, Nazi Germany surrendered. In August 1945, the United States dissolved two Japanese cities with atomic bombs. In September 1945, Japan surrendered.

They didn’t go around with “Support Our Troops” stickers, but area people in 1945 generally were patriots. There were pious people in our region then, too. Now and again, however, thoughts of the troops would slip away.

Next month will bring the 60th anniversary of one of those lapses. Worthington, Nobles County, southwest Minnesota and (maybe especially) northwest Iowa were caught up, briefly, in as much excitement as a popular song ever generated in our region.

February, 1945. Radio stations introduced a recording by singer Al Trace. “Sioux City Sue.”

Oh, my!

Everyone asked everyone, “Have you heard ‘Sioux City Sue?’”

Tony Bennett had not yet left his heart in San Francisco. People knew songs about the sidewalks of New York and about Chicago, “that toddlin’ town.” Now, of all things, of all places, there was a song about Sioux City. War raged but “Sioux City Sue” had our attention:

“I drove a herd of cattle down from old Nebraska way — that’s how I came to be in the state of I-o-way. I met a girl in I-o-way, her eyes were big and blue. I asked what her name was, she said, ‘Sioux City Sue …”

Four different versions of “Sioux City Sue” were in Billboard’s Top 5 records at one time. Sue edged “Sentimental Journey,” “Rum and Coca Cola” and “Chickery Chick.”

Sensation faded as the year unfolded, but “Sue” was not forgotten. By January 1946, bluebirds were over the white cliffs of Dover once again and couples were seeing each other in all the old familiar places. The guys were coming home and many of them were only learning of Sue.

Kate Smith, who brought us through the war with “God Bless America,” led us into peace singing “Sioux City Sue.” Bing Crosby also recorded Sue. Gene Autry made a “Sioux City Sue” movie.

Joanne McDermot, who once lived at Worthington, moved with her family to Sioux City and won a Sioux City Sue crown in the bandshell at Grandview Park. That made one more stir.

I don’t know where we heard Sue. Worthington had no radio station. WCCO came in best but, through the day, WCCO had mostly the serials, Ma Perkins and Lorenzo Jones and his beloved wife Belle. WCCO also made its own music with Ramona Gerhard or Eddie Dunstedter at the keyboard of the Mighty Wurlitzer. “Dayton’s Musical Chimes,” beginning at 7 a.m., did not lean toward music with a Western twang, but no doubt exception was made for Sue.

WNAX at Yankton, S.D., would have loved “Sioux City Sue,” of course. WNAX had the commercials for Gurney’s Seed and Nursery and the songs of George B. German.

I learned that Al Trace, who introduced Sue, never did another recording bigger than “Look What the Draft Blew In.” Dick Thomas (Richard Goldhahn), who wrote Sue’s music, lived to Nov. 22, 2003.

There was one other sensational song which seemed always to have a local root.

Each Christmas season, the 10th Street basements of Rickbeil’s Hardware and Montgomery-Ward were transformed and labeled Toylands. Each was awesome.

For the Christmas season of 1939, Montgomery-Ward played a record of a song written just for Wards and just for Toyland. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

When you visited, Wards gave you a small, illustrated, pulp paper booklet with the lyrics of Rudolph printed in red and green. Even though the record wavered and was scratchy by the week before Christmas, kids were tickled beyond telling by the song that came from Montgomery-Ward’s basement.

Music was simpler in those times. There only were two kinds, popular and classical. Well, there were hymns and cowboy songs. “Rock of Ages” and “Home on the Range.” Those were something else.

As for, “Sioux City Sue” — Sue was probably the greatest song since Gov. Jimmie Davis did “You Are My Sunshine” in 1940.

“Sioux City Sue, Sioux City Sue. Your hair is red, your eyes are blue — I’d swap my horse and dog for you!”