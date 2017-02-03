Column: Check-a-la romey: Now doesn’t that make you laugh?

WORTHINGTON — A boy — well, I should say a young man — a young man came toward me on the Hy-Vee parking lot. He wanted me to listen to his iPod. I tried to listen; I could catch just a strain from “Sue City Sioux.” I laughed. He laughed.

Sue was the subject of a recent column. I thought this surely is a mixture of the ages, downloading, “Sioux City Sue,” from iTunes — 99 cents — and loading it into an iPod to bring music to the family SUV.

The boy said, “That’s a pretty funny song.” I didn’t want to split hairs with him. I said, “Yes, that is a funny song.”

Actually, I always believed Sue is a fun song, not a funny song. There is a difference. The same year we learned Sue (1945), we also learned “Chickery Chick.” “Chickery Ray Chick” is a funny song.

I have a memory of an assembly in the high school auditorium. I think it may have been a Friday afternoon before Christmas vacation. Miss Stueck — Elaine Stueck — organized a girls octet, or a girls chorus. Glee club. Whatever. The girls came onstage and sang “Chickery Chick.”

I never am sure what “it” is, but we believed we surely were with it in that hour — our own girls singing “Chickery Chick,” in our auditorium. How do you top that?

By now you are asking — all right:

“Chickery chick, cha-la, cha-la/Checka-la romey in a bananika/

Bollika, wollika, can’t you see/Chickery chick is me!”

That’s pretty funny, isn’t it?

I don’t know. I think we might have laughed more about that than about any song since, “Pistol Packin’ Mama.” Mama was about a year earlier (1943):

“Drinking beer in a cabaret and was I having fun/ Until one night she caught me right and now I’m on the run. Oh! Lay that pistol down, Babe; Lay that pistol down! Pistol packin’ mama, lay that pistol down.”

Mama still tickles. Of course, Mama isn’t a nonsense song. “Chickery Chick” is more in the vein of “The Hut Sut Song.” Hut Sut came in the same year The War began:

“Hut-Sut Rawlson on the rillerah and a brawla brawla sooit. Hut-Sut Rawlson on the rillerah and a brawla sooit…

“Now the Rawlson is a Swedish town, the rillerah is a stream. The brawla is the boy and girl, The Hut-Sut is their dream…”

It was a dark time. I suppose songs were written to make us laugh. The greatest of them all (I think) also came in 1943.

“Mairzy Doats.”

“Mairzy doats and dozy doats/And liddle lamzy divey, A kiddlely divey too, wouldn’t you? Mairzy doats and dozy doats/ And liddle lamzy divey, A kiddlely divey too, wouldn’t you?

“If the words sound queer and funny to your ear, a little bit jumbled and jivey, sing ‘Mares eat oats. And does eat oats. And little lambs eat ivy.’”

I was talking about, “Mairzy Doats,” lately. Someone told me that still is popular. Kids sing, “Mairzy Doats,” at day schools.

Marie Wasmund Mews — Barb Hagen — did you teach “Mairzy Doats,” to little kids? That’s good.

There were a lot of things along that line. There was a black-and-white movie. I don’t know the name. It starred Fred MacMurray. I don’t know who else. It was a mystery. I don’t know what kind of mystery.

There was a troubled young woman who wandered about in a big house singing a song. Fred MacMurray listened carefully:

“Onors flysis, incomb beesis. Onchest nobbis. Innob keysis.”

If it had been a comic strip instead of a movie, near the end the artist would have drawn Fred with a light bulb flashing above his head. He suddenly realized what the girl was singing: “On horse flies is, in comb bees is. On chest knob is, in knob key is.” Fred went to a chest of drawers and turned a knob. Sure enough, there was a key. The mystery was solved. We left the old State Theater on Third Avenue singing, “Onors flysis, incomb beesis.” We thought that was funny. Well, in those times Americans weren’t angry people. We would laugh at nearly anything and we all laughed together:

“Rose O’Day, Rose O’Day. “You’re my filla-da-gusha, Filla-marusha, Bahl-da-rahl-da-boom-foo-deeay.”

Isn’t that a funny song?