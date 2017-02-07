50 years ago: Garms assigned to U.S. AID in Vietnam

Five years ago

Hundreds of hogs were killed in an early Wednesday morning fire when a hog confinement facility in rural Bigelow burned. Two buildings were also destroyed in the blaze.

Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls said the sow unit — a farrowing house and nursery — was owned by NNIK Pork. The Ocheyedan and Sibley fire departments were among those responding

to fight the fire.

Luverne was beginning a year-long tribute to native author Frederick Manfred. Its "Scribe of Siouxland" project was to celebrate Manfred and the more than 25 books he wrote during his lifetime.

Worthington High School seniors Cynthia Avila and Antonio Madrigal were among the top four finishers in the Minnesota Aviation Art Contest. With a theme of "Silent Flight," both students used hot air balloons in their art; Avila placed second while Madrigal placed fourth.

Mark Edward Wetsch, 49, Minneapolis, was charged in federal court with 13 counts of armed bank robbery, including the one at Rolling Hills Bank of Brewster in early January.

Pat Henderschiedt, Worthington, located the Worthington Winterfest medallion in Chautauqua Park.

10 years ago

The fourth annual Fulda Farm, Home and Garden show took place Saturday at the Fulda Community Legion Hall.

Dr. Greg Lecy, an orthodontic specialist in Marshall since 1984, purchased Dr. Bruce Anderson's Worthington orthodontic practice and had begun taking over Anderson's patient load. Anderson intended to retire in late August. Lecy planned to continue working in Marshall three days a week and in Worthington each Wednesday.

A $400 million gift to Sioux Valley Hospitals and Health System, Sioux Falls, S.D., from T. Denny Sanford was expected to have far-reaching effects, not only in the Sioux Falls area but throughout the entire region, including Worthington.

The annual adult winter reading program — dubbed "Winter Page Turners" this year — was under way at the Nobles County Library.

Four area teachers were among 130 finalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor. They were Karen Beers of Murray County Central, Timothy Owen of Heron Lake-Okabena, Pat Esser of Jackson County Central and Doug Anderson of Windom.

A service and ceremony of dedication was scheduled for Feb. 18 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Worthington. The church had renovated and improved its building structure

and planned to celebrate the extensive project's completion.

25 years ago

Business and children's book author Peter Davidson gave a weekend seminar in Worthington on "How to Write a Children's Picture Book."

The Windmill Cafe, Worthington, advertised a ham and cheese omelet with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit for the special price of $3.95.

Jan Gust was the new advertising manager at the Daily Globe, Worthington.

Worthington's Lampert Building Center was reopening this month as Lampert Yards. The business was purchased in late November by Lampert Yards of St. Paul. Dennis Bonsma managed the Worthington business.

The Nobles County Pork Producers' annual banquet was on Feb. 8 at Worthington's Coliseum Ballroom. Jack Pearson, a magician and storyteller, provided the evening's entertainment.

A fire destroyed a wing of the nearly completed senior living facility, The Meadows, in Worthington. Damage estimate of the 26-unit apartment wing that was destroyed was at least $975,000. Construction on the building began in July 1991, and prior to the fire, it was due to open in July.

50 years ago

Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor James Goetz, on the anniversary of his first month in office, addressed more than 300 people at the annual meeting of the Worthington Chamber of Commerce Thursday night. Orville Wee was the retiring Chamber president, with James Wychor replacing him in that position. Goetz, a young leader at age 31, stressed he thought adequately communicating was "the greatest challenge today in our society.... I think that's the problem in government, from the national through the local levels."

A southwest Minnesota man — David J. Garms, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Garms, Round Lake — was among 36 men currently undergoing an extensive training program in Honolulu, Hawaii. At the completion of the six-month course, the group would be assigned to Vietnam to work with the U.S. Agency for International Development. Garms and his fellow crew were referred to as "shirtsleeves warriors in the Other War in Vietnam."

Advertised specials this week at Worthington's Swanson's grocery included a 46-ounce can of Hi-C orange drink for 25 cents, a quart jar of Hellman's Spin Blend salad dressing for 45 cents, five pairs of waterproof baby pants for $1, a 100-pound bag of red Pontiac potatoes for $2.79 and a pound of bananas for 10 cents.

Voters turned down a proposal to issue bonds to help finance construction of a new library at Sheldon, Iowa. In a special election, the vote was 565 "yes" and 449 "no." However, Iowa law required a 60 percent favorable margin for passage of such bond issues, and the tally was only 55 percent in favor.

75 years ago

The Worthington Grand Theater was showing "The Chocolate Soldier" starring Nelson Eddy. The Worthington State Theater, meanwhile, advertised "all seats for 11 cents" and was showing "Take a Chance" this week.

Advertised specials this week at Worthington's Red Owl included two 16-ounce cans of pink salmon for 33 cents, two dozen fresh country eggs for 45 cents, a 49-pound bag of Farmdale flour for $1.49, a 46-ounce can of Dole pineapple juice for 29 cents, four regular packages of Jell-O for 25 cents and a pound of shelled walnuts for 58 cents.

Nobles County farmers were warned they would probably have to provide their own storage space for 1942 crops as a result of a shortage of elevator and terminal storage space. Government officials suggested farmers plan storage facilities on their own farms, which might mean repairing old buildings or purchasing or building new ones. Another reason for the on-the-farm storage suggestion was to "distribute the crops over a wide area so that the danger of sabotage is alleviated."

Triplet sons were born at a Sibley, Iowa, hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Logan Wills, state-line residents west of Bigelow. The thrice-blessed event increased the number of Wills boys to five, as the couple had two older sons.