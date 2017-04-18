and, overall, improve the waters within its district.

The Worthington Chamber Singers presented a spring concert, "Songs and Hymns of Faith," at First United Methodist Church. Eric Parrish conducted the ensemble.

The Nobles County Board of Commissioners endorsed a concept for renovations at the Adrian branch of the Nobles County Library. Renovation of the facility was estimated at $235,000.

Worthington High School teacher Krista Van Note was awarded the 2016 Education Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Van Note was an English as a Second Language teacher who had taught in Worthington for 17 years.

Danny Lopez Gomez of the Worthington Alternative Learning Center was named Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs MAAP Student of the Year.

Five years ago

The Fulda Community Players presented the play "Welcome to Mitford."

A cement truck carrying a full load rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon while turning left onto Nobles County 16 from northbound Minnesota 91. The Lismore Fire Department freed the driver from his cab, but it took hours for fire personnel to wash down the truck and right it so it could be removed from the scene.

The 2012 King Turkey Day race team was announced, with Pete Suby to serve as coach. Other team members were Amanda Walljasper, Jami Cummings and Mike Fury.

The Nobles County Children's Fair celebrated its 25th year of highlighting area programs, services and educational opportunities for young kids. Performer Phil Baker headlined the event.

Worthington Middle School students earned the first-place trophy for both team and individual spellers at the Southwest Minnesota Spelling Bee. WMS sixth-grader Xochitl Tobias was the individual champion. She was joined on the championship WMS team by spellers Kaitlyn Baustian, Sam Martin, Davis Moore and Anna Meyer (alternate).

10 years ago

Southwest Minnesota Habitat for Humanity dedicated a Pipestone home to its new owner, Bonnie Eskelson. The house was donated to the Habitat chapter by the children of Neil and Zona Quinn, longtime Pipestone residents.

More than 200 people gathered at the Jackson National Guard Armory for the 2007 District Boy Scout Scout-O-Rama.

In an effort to provide increased security and safety for its residents, The Meadows of Worthington recently installed a new QuietCare system, consisting of motion-sensing monitors in high-traffic areas of each resident's apartment. Either a notable lack of or increase in activity would prompt staff to check on a resident.

Ethanol 2000 near Bingham Lake changed its name to Poet Biorefining. Its corporate partner, Broin Companies, had changed its name to Poet.

A routine traffic stop in Slayton led to the arrests of three area residents on a variety of drug-related charges.

25 years ago

An Easter egg hunt, jointly sponsored by several local entities, took place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Worthington's Centennial Park. Children up to third grade were welcomed, and besides candy, kids could hunt for prizes including coupons for free restaurant food, radios and fishing poles, among other things.

The First Presbyterian Church of Round Lake was celebrating its 100th anniversary. The church's centennial theme was "A Century of Prairie Sown Faith."

First Lutheran Church of Dundee held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 40 x 60-foot addition to its current building.

Advertised specials at Worthington's County Market deli included a chicken enchilada with nachos for $1.99, a three-piece chicken dinner with potatoes and coleslaw for $2.99 and corn dogs for 69 cents apiece.

The number of building permits in Worthington in 1991 increased the local tax base by $11 million. That was double the 1990 increase and four times the amount generated in 1987. Approximately $5.4 million was from new and expanded commercial and industrial permits, while about $5 million was from residential permits.

50 years ago

The Worthington Fire Department had a "hustling weekend" as it answered three fire calls and conducted an open house of its new facility for thousands of children and adults. The most serious of the fire calls occurred at 12:53 p.m. Saturday when a rural unit was dispatched to the Worthington Rendering Co. on Highway 60 east. A furnace motor had shorted out, apparently igniting fuel oil in a pit under the furnace. When firemen first arrived, the boiler room was an inferno. The application of foam, however, retarded the flames. The blaze caused the plant to temporarily close down.

The Worthington Police Department was now at top strength, with 15 men sharing a variety of responsibilities. A.W. (Shorty) Shelquist was chief, while Merle Rotschafer was captain.

Dr. E.G. Booth of Minneapolis delivered a major report on Worthington's retail trade area at a meeting of the Worthington Chamber of Commerce. Booth said the city had achieved a "dominant position" in the area but could do better if certain deficiencies were corrected.

During National Library Week, the paper featured Worthington Junior High School librarian Blanche Antoine, who oversaw the library's growth from 1,800 books to 7,000.

75 years ago

Advertised specials this week at the Worthington Red Owl included two "giant packages" of puffed wheat for 15 cents, two 14-ounce packages of macaroni or spaghetti for 19 cents, 50 pounds of block salt for 39 cents, a pound of fresh pure beef hamburger for 19 cents and six pickled pigs' feet for 25 cents.

Bernard Welch of Winona arrived in Worthington to begin his new duties as city recreation supervisor. Welch was named recently to succeed Tom Salmen, who enlisted in the Navy as a physical instructor two weeks earlier.

Eleven Scouts from the Noble Rock District received advancement awards at the regular court of honor at the Worthington Presbyterian church.

Three new directors were named to the board of the Worthington Civic and Commerce Association at the group's annual meeting, held at the Hotel Thompson. Approximately 120 members attended. Newly appointed were Ed Kain, C.E. Mobeck and W.E. Elston. They joined J.C. Albinson, J.C. Hagge, O.W. Taylor and Floyd Indall on the board.

Worthington youngsters from 10 to 18 were involved in a gardening project under the auspices of the Worthington Kiwanis Club. Youngsters who planted gardens in the spring and kept them up to certain minimum specifications were to be given placards indicating they were cooperating in the "Kiwanis Victory Garden" project. Children who completed the project were expected to be honored at a dinner or picnic next fall.