A mud volleyball tournament was part of Lake Wilson's Town and Country Days.

During a special work session of the Nobles County commissioners, two men who were experts in the field presented information about expanding broadband to unserved and underserved areas of Nobles County. One said that broadband service within Worthington's city limits was already "pretty good."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced it would not replace the dam in Blue Mounds State Park that suffered significant damage during heavy rains and flooding in June 2014.

The Stag Clothiers, downtown Worthington, reopened under new ownership. Robyn Moser and her husband, Kenneth, took over the business previously run by partners Dale Ryen and Stan Wendland.

Five years ago

Invitations were in the mail for "A Salute to Excellence," a special Worthington High School band alumni celebration scheduled to take place during the 2012 King Turkey Day weekend.

The Nobles County commissioners took another step forward in the process of bringing a new library to the county. Nobles County Library Director Julie Wellnitz requested $15,000 for estimates, civil engineering and architectural costs, plus soil borings on one site that was of potential interest for a new library.

Farley's and Sathers Candy Company Inc., based in Round Lake, and Ferrara Pan Candy Company Inc. of Forest Park, Ill., completed a merger. Details of the impact to the home office in Round Lake were not immediately disclosed.

Heidi Heckenlaible was selected as the honorary chair for the 2012 Nobles County Relay for Life event.

The Shrine Circus performed two shows Sunday at the Worthington Ice Arena on the Nobles County Fairgrounds, sponsored by the Worthington Area Shrine Club.

The Nobles County Library hosted a presentation of "Snow White," performed by the Treasure Village Children's Theatre of Okoboji, Iowa.

10 years ago

An open house took place at Viking Terrace, Worthington. Staff of the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership were present to offer information about the new high-efficiency geothermal heating and cooling systems, energy efficient lighting and appliances and other structural improvements to the housing facility.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," "Nancy Drew," "Ocean's 13," "Surf's Up" and "Shrek the Third."

Okoboji Summer Theatre announced the lineup of plays and musicals for its 50th anniversary season.

Members of the Great Gobbler Gallop racing team for King Turkey Day were announced and included Larry Iten, Matt Widboom, Chad Cummings and Cindy DeGroot.

The price paid for bare farmland in Nobles County increased by $400 per acre in 2006, and recorded sales since the previous October seemed to indicate the market was not in danger of dropping off. During the period from October 2005 through September 2006, buyers paid an average of $2,900 per acre, with the highest sale for a 150.04-acre parcel registered at $3,665 in January 2006.

25 years ago

The community of Chandler was struck twice within four hours by tornadoes that devastated the town, which had an estimated population of 300. The first tornado struck shortly after 5 p.m. Early reports indicated that approximately half of Chandler, located in Murray County, was leveled. Nearby Lake Wilson also suffered extensive damage to houses and buildings.

After 64 years, Allan and Lyle Tate decided to close Tate's Trucking in Walnut Grove. The pair cited changes in the rural economy and farming practices as reasons for the close.

Pat Kunze, rural Fulda, opened Accounting Plus. Kunze's business offered full-service bookkeeping for farmers, businesses of all sizes and individuals, among other services.

Dorthy Rickers' "Mixing and Musing" column featured recipes for Company Chicken, Mock Angel Food, Refrigerator Pickles, Old English Torte and Wild Rice Chicken.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Beethoven," "Sister Act," "Encino Man" and "Lethal Weapon 3."

50 years ago

Two hail storms struck the Okabena area Thursday evening. An official of the Okabena bank said insurance claimants were lined up the following morning to seek reimbursement for losses. The storm appeared to have covered a strip from about four miles south of Okabena to about three miles north. An hour later, a second hailstorm hit the area.

Osceola County, Iowa, reported its third casualty of the Vietnam War. PFC James McClain, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee McClain of rural Harris, was killed in action June 12 in Vietnam. McClain was a 1965 graduate of Harris-Lake Park High School and had entered the Army in July 1966. Previous Osceola County victims were Daryl Kadous of Sibley and Leland Zahn of Harris.

Dr. Everett C. Hughes of Cleveland, Ohio, received recognition at Carleton College's 100th annual commencement exercises in Northfield. He received Carleton's Alumni Achievement Award in recognition of his superior accomplishments in the fields of chemistry and business. Hughes was the vice president of research for Standard Oil of Ohio. He was a 1923 graduate of Worthington High School and a 1927 graduate of Carleton College.

The English teachers of Worthington Senior High School were engaged in a week-long English curriculum workshop in an effort to "revise and renew" English curriculum for grades 7 to 12.

75 years ago

Thunderstorms deposited a bountiful bunch of hail in the area, and a photo in the Worthington Daily Globe depicted J.E. Erickson displaying a bucketful of good-sized hailstones on "the Kellen place," where eight inches of slush and hail were deposited on the roadway.

Nobles County businessmen, clerical workers, retired farmers, school boys and other interested parties were invited to register for work on county farms during the harvest season, announced A.W. Sievert, manager of the Worthington office of the U.S. Employment Service. Because of the shortage of farm hands resulting from the draft and the hiring of men in defense industries, county farmers were going to be "very short" of help when harvest time arrived.

Wick's Jewelry Store, Worthington, advertised "gifts for dad" as Father's Day approached, including items such as watches, rings, watch bands, lighters, cigarette cases, collar pin & tie set, fountain pens, cigarette jars, ashtrays and billfolds among suggested gifts.