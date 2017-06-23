Column: Slip away to a luxury weekend at your Hotel Thompson

WORTHINGTON — Worthington’s Hotel Thompson is as old as or as young as Ronald Reagan. That thought came to me in that week of the Reagan funerals and memorial rites.

Hotel Thompson was begun in the year Ronald Reagan was born. 1911. The grand opening was one month after Reagan’s first birthday. The three-story, red brick complex at the corner of 10th Street and Third Avenue was a Worthington landmark through all of Ronald Reagan’s lifetime.

In that age when every train was crowded with traveling salesmen — drummers and boomers — the opening of a new hotel was an event celebrated throughout a region. For the local region, in all the miles between Mankato and Sioux City, Iowa, between Albert Lea and Sioux Falls, S.D., there were no accommodations finer than The Thompson.

What did you get for a night?

You got a square room with a window, drapes and a window shade, a brass bed with a box spring, a hair mattress and an all-wool Pullman blanket. You got a bureau (chest of drawers), a porcelain basin and a large pitcher with water. Rugs and luxury carpets.

The Thompson featured a very large, second floor dining room, the Empire Room, but day-to-day, guests had only a grill room with a short menu. Most ventured out to one of the restaurants along 10th Street.

Rooms with no bathrooms?

No bathrooms.

No stools. No showers.

In that time when every Worthington residence still maintained an outdoor privy, the Thompson offered common bathrooms on each floor. The exact nature of the original accommodations is lost. There is a story of wood boxes over vessels that could be emptied and cleaned. Guests could raise the wood top and avail themselves — they had the luxury of not stepping outside.

Thompson Hotel was the pride of Peter Thompson, Worthington patriarch — Swedish immigrant, banker, realtor, editor/publisher, merchant. Thompson bought the first lot sold in Worthington, at the corner of 11th Street and Third Avenue, the site of the 1935 post office. He had the corner site on 10th Street in mind for hotel development nearly from the beginning.

With spacious street level areas for retail operations, the Thompson — 118 feet of frontage, 100 feet deep, three stories high — was Worthington’s heart and focus through much of four decades. The showcase lobby with a grand staircase featured carpeting, paintings, great upholstered chairs, telephones, newspapers and Western Union for telegrams.

By 1937, the year Ronald Reagan signed a contract with Warner Brothers and began his years as an actor, Hotel Thompson had become badly out-of-date, though it was only a quarter-century old. Two men — Carl Imes and Ray Hess — set out to make the hotel a 20th Century model.

Half of the guest rooms were equipped with either a built-in tub or (in 16 rooms) “shower baths.” A small elevator was introduced.

The improvement that stirred Worthington’s excitement was the coffee shop, grill room and dining room complex with fashionable, indirect lighting that was developed behind an art deco facade of shiny black tiles, glass bricks and swinging doors that still mark what was the Third Avenue entrance to the restaurants.

Thompson waitresses wore starched red and white uniforms with red and white bandeaux on their heads. The men behind the bar and lunch counter wore white mess jackets with Hotel Thompson embroidered in red above the left breast pockets.

Dining room tables featured linen cloths and napkins. Walls had an egg shell tint. The grill and coffee shop were finished in black walnut and “the finest coffee urn in the city” was a 10-gallon, gas-heated, drip coffee maker controlled by an electronic thermostat.

The Thompson was Worthington’s fashionable restaurant through a long era.

One of the hotel’s earliest guests was a drummer who came to Worthington on a train from Round Lake. The man was tipsy when he registered. He asked the clerk to wake him in the morning.

After sunrise, the clerk rapped on the man’s door. There was no response. After two more attempts, the clerk got a key and entered the room. The guest was not to be seen. The bed had not been slept in.

The clerk was about to leave when he spied the man under the bed, pressed against the soft carpet with a Pullman blanket pulled close about his neck and shoulders. The guest was embarrassed, as he explained he believed he was on a train and that he had a lower berth.