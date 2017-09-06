Column: Flashing back to festival memories

Located near the factory was a fenced-in POW camp with German and Italian prisoners. They worked in the corn fields, and it has been told that they were treated very humanely and ate well. The guards would take them to Big Stone Lake to bathe and swim. Everyone in town was instructed not to talk to them. These young men were very good-looking, which was most difficult for us young and flirty girls. There were other POW camps in Minnesota including Faribault, Olivia, and Howard Lake, just to name a few. Migrant workers came north to work the bean and corn fields; they then went on to North Dakota and helped harvest beets.

I worked in the canning factory when I was old enough to earn money toward college. My high school girlfriends and I had a variety of jobs at the factory. Mine was first in line, and I was a husker. A truckload of corn would come down a big chute, and I would take each ear of corn and guide it through a hole that had razor-sharp metal edges and it would then cut the husk off. If you were in the mood for more breaks than usual, you could “accidently” try and put two ears in at once, therefore jamming the machine. At the end of the season we looked forward to celebrating “Corn Festival”; now it’s called “Cornfest”.

All the corn you can eat! The townspeople would bring their own pots and pans to where the giant corn steamer was and line up. You could take as much as you wanted and were given a dinner roll, nectar and a wooden paddle heaped with butter to spread on your corn. We would sit on a hill and eat our corn, then throw the cobs down the hill into a ravine.

I would hang out with my father near the speaker podium, and he would nudge me forward to shake hands with the guest visitors such as Minnesota Gov. Harold Stassen (1948-1953), Hubert Humphrey, then mayor of Minneapolis (from 1945-1948) and Cedric Adams, the “best known radio voice” in the Midwest, from WCCO. Interestingly enough, Cedric Adams was born in Adrian.

All the turkey you can eat! I guess that is a dream. Soon the 78th annual King Turkey Day will be here on Saturday, Sept. 16. I am thankful we do not have “Nothing Days” like Dundee used to celebrate.