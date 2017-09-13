Looking Back: 1992 -- Bristow joins staff of local insurer

Worthington's racing turkey, Paycheck, was handled this year by race team members Susanne Murphy, Diane Remakel, Kirk Feit and Ashley Goettig. Under their guidance, Paycheck claimed a decisive victory in the first leg of the 44th Great Gobbler Gallop, running the course in one minute, 11.5 seconds. Ruby Begonia, meanwhile, had a sluggish time of four minutes, 22.82 seconds (when penalties were taken into consideration).

King Turkey Day board president Wade Roesner recognized honorees Danny Huls (Honorary Turkey), Beth Namanny (Parade Grand Marshal) at the KTD annual mixer.

ISD 518 hosted open houses at its school facilities with the goal of giving residents an opportunity to see the schools' conditions before voting on the bond referendum.

Worthington High School Homecoming royalty included seniors Alyssa Landwehr (queen) and Zach Boever (king).

Five years ago

The Worthington City Council members pre-certified a 2013 tax levy increase of 2 percent.

United Prairie Bank of Worthington unveiled its new look following a renovation that had begun May 1.

2013 Worthington High School Homecoming royalty included seniors Whitney Coriolan, queen, and Gordy Moore, king.

Scott Rubsam served as master of ceremonies for the Worthington High School Alumni Band Reunion concert at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center on Saturday evening of King Turkey Day weekend.

Worthington High School ninth-graders Tyson Scholtes and Evan Eggers located the King Turkey Day medallion at the Worthington Puppy Park along First Avenue.

Efforts to save a 74-year-old Slayton icon failed after Murray County commissioners rescinded a motion to accept the Slayton Sales Pavilion's move to the local fairgrounds.

10 years ago

A ribbon-cutting event took place at the Travel Express, 2021 U.S. 59 North, Worthington.

Hundreds of people gathered at Worthington Municipal Airport on Saturday to celebrate the facility's 60th anniversary.

Erick Matias opened a tattoo business, "Cuz I Can," at Deb's Healing Massage & Day Spa, Worthington.

About 100 people attended the Worthington premiere of "Ruby's Town," a film about the turkey racing rivalry between Worthington and Cuero, Texas. The film was made by Erick McCowan and focused more on Ruby than on Paycheck.

The elder two of Scott and Heidi Langerud's three sons — Gage, 9, and Max, 7 — located the King Turkey Day medallion in a tree near Trojan Field.

In the first leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop, Paycheck dominated, winning with a time of 57.85 seconds. Ruby Begonia, meanwhile, trailed miserably, trotting over the finish line in four minutes and 37.22 seconds.

Bret Fransen of Sioux City, Iowa, was the men's champion in the Turkey Day 10K, logging a time of 31.54 seconds. Marie Sample of Marshall was the women's champion (for a fourth title) at 37 minutes flat. Sample was the 17th overall finisher.

25 years ago

Second Congressional District candidate David Minge, a Worthington native and graduate of Worthington High School, made a stop in his hometown as part of his 500-mile bicycle tour of the district.

Former Worthington resident Kathy Bryan was interviewed for an article seeking responses from first-hand observers, like her, of the devastation wrought in Florida by Hurricane Andrew. The Bryan family had moved to the Florida Keys the previous February and had been without running water and electricity for over a week.

Worthington residents' responses to a Daily Globe survey on minorities were discussed at a Cultural Diversity Coalition Steering Committee meeting this week.

Demuth Insurance Agency, Worthington, announced the addition of Bob Bristow to its staff. A Brewster native, Bristow attended Worthington Community College and earned a bachelor's degree at St. Cloud State University before beginning a career in the insurance industry.

A cooler-than-normal summer went into the record books, with no 90-degree days having been logged during all of June, July and August in the region. Typically the area had at least 18 above-90 days during those months. The average temperature in Worthington for August was a chilly 63.79 degrees (the average being 79.5 degrees).

50 years ago

A three-day grand opening event took place at Slayton Chrysler Plymouth-Dodge, Inc. Frosty Schnobrich was the dealership's manager, Vera Roberts was the office manager and Art Vande Velde was the parts and service manager. Besides door prizes, free coffee and cookies and "fabulous savings," as part of the grand opening special the "exciting and glamorous '68 Chryslers! Plymouths! Dodges! Dodge Trucks!" were on display.

Candidates for the title of Miss Worthington were Mary Jo Marcy, Linda Hartman, Connie Kramer, Susan Renquist, Darlene Burns, Susan Van Dyke, Gail Cooper and Elaine Oslund. Rose Marie Brodzik was the reigning Miss Worthington of 1966-67.

Sameer Boshi of Aleppo, Syria, was given a guided tour of Worthington by the Rev. Ted Pickett, former assistant past of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Boshi was staying with the Erwin Heintz family and would spend a year in Worthington studying at Worthington State Junior College.

Sheriff's officers were investigating a major case of cattle rustling after someone loaded 42 head of cattle onto a truck from a vacant farmstead operated by Henry Spykeboer six miles north of Luverne. No trace had been found of the cattle or the truck, and officers said they had no leads in the case.

75 years ago

Turkey Day officials met on Sept. 9 at the country club to "set the ball officially rolling" on preparations for the great annual fall festival. They included Oscar A. Kunzman, Al Walz, Art Sherwood, L.A. Hons, Stanley Nelson, Francis "Curly" Landers, Vic Moeller, Lee R. Anderson, Harry Metz, Ray Smith, Omer Taylor, Lloyd Albinson and co-chairs F.J. Indall and Al Siewert.

Showing at Worthington's State Theater this week was Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.

The Sunday menu at Lynn's Coffee Shop, Worthington, was featuring Nobles County 4-H Club beef and also included: grape juice cocktail, chicken noodle soup and relish plate; roast prime ribs of beef, fried spring chicken with country gravy, baked Virginia ham, candied sweet potato, baked young chicken and roast pork; whipped potatoes or candied sweet potatoes; buttered peas, Waldorf salad; hot rolls; peach shortcake or iced watermelon; and coffee or milk.

Peter DeNui, a farmer southeast of Rushmore, emerged with a fractured collarbone from a tussle with a tornado. DeNue and a group of neighbors were threshing, striving to finish up in the face of a gathering storm, but it broke with "real twister fury" at about 6:30 p.m. in the midst of the threshing party. DeNui and his rack and load were picked up and thrown, with the load being scattered and DeNui thrown. Several other racks were overturned and the drive belt was yanked from the separator pulley by the storm.