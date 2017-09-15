WORTHINGTON — My word: two weeks of the new school year have gone by. Before another week is ended, summer will be past.

I wonder sometimes if I sleep through whole days and nights and miss out on things — time surely gets away from me.

For most residents of our region, thoughts of vacations now are distant thoughts. “Maybe next summer ...” Focus must be on things that can be done on a weekend, on a Saturday, on a Sunday afternoon. It was this thought that reminded me of — well, of an attraction — close at hand, which has no equal or parallel in all the earth (no exaggeration).

For an introduction, consider Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Heron Lake. If anyone has missed a visit to Sacred Heart, this surely must be recommended. The church, identified by architects as “Neo-Baroque,” is on the National Register of Historic Sites. It has soaring twin bell towers and it is massive. Awesome. It is, at very least, one of the great church structures of Minnesota.

Sacred Heart church can be made as an introduction to a man who becomes important for this column:

Paul Dobberstein was born in a country village in Germany in the same year that the village of Worthington was founded. Paul’s birthday is just ahead: Sept. 2. The year was 1872.

Twenty years later, Paul Dobberstein came to America resolved to enroll in a seminary and to become a priest. He attended Seminary of St. Francis near Milwaukee. Two weeks before the day he was to be ordained, it was thought he would die. He fell into a near-coma with pneumonia.

Paul Dobberstein made a promise to the Virgin Mary that if he could live he would — well, he didn’t know what, precisely, but he would dedicate his life to something which would be an expression of thanksgiving.

Dobberstein became the Rev. Paul Dobberstein in the summer of 1897. The notable wall around Sacred Heart Cemetery at Heron Lake was inspired by the work of Father Dobberstein, and it is a suggestion of what he set out to do.

The wall at Heron Lake, undertaken by Dobberstein’s friend, Father Jostock, is made of concrete and inset with thousands of bits of colorful and unusual stones and gems, even pieces of colored glass.

Dobberstein had gone to the church of Saints Peter and Paul at West Bend, Iowa, in 1901. He began amassing whole piles of rare stones, colorful stones, field stones. In 1912, he began work on what he termed his grotto.

Using wet concrete, which was the sensational and new product of that age, Dobberstein began fashioning walls and recesses and arches. He pressed his stones in place, sometimes in patterns, sometimes not.

Dobberstein was assisted by Matt Szerensce, who graduated from high school in 1912. In 1946, the Rev. Louis Greying joined the project. Father Dobberstein made visits to the Black Hills and Colorado, where he dispatched whole train carloads of stones to West Bend. What the men fashioned is the Grotto of the Redemption. Father Dobberstein was at his work through most days and into many nights to the time of his death in 1954 — 50 years ago this year.

The Grotto, which now has a theme of stations of the cross and which has come to include notable statuary, is — well, West Bend terms it the “Eighth Wonder of the World.” There is no other thing on earth precisely like it. It lifts two and three stories high in some places, overlooking arches and curving stairways. There are nearly 100 train carloads of stones inset in the marvelous, open-air bulk.

I think everyone who has seen The Grotto is awed. Not everyone is favorably impressed. I remember 100 years ago when Sunday outings with cars first were popular and many residents of the region were first going to West Bend, my father took us there one summer Sunday.

At that time, the redemption theme was not yet clear. The Grotto was a maze, and it was a marvel. My dad couldn’t see the sense of it. The sense of things was important to him.

With this as background, I appreciate not everyone may like the Grotto. No one can forget it. A man gave 42 years of his life to building it.