Jeff Stuckenbroker, 30, of Lakefield won the Turkey Day 10K with a time of 34:39.94. Top female finisher was Kristin Brondbo, 28, of Sioux Falls, S.D., who clocked in at 37:46.53.

Ken Thompson, a Worthington resident since 1947, died at age 96. Thompson was a college basketball star at Hamline University and he coached the Trojans' basketball team for 12 seasons, winning District 8 championships in 1948, 1949 and 1952. He was the Worthington High School athletic director for 29 years and helped organize and promote the first Turkey Trot high school cross country meet in 1968.

The Adrian branch of the Nobles County Library was one-third of the way toward its $80,000 goal. The money was to be used to purchase new furnishings, including shelving and seating, once a planned renovation was completed.

An in-school influenza clinic was planned for ISD 518 schools on Oct. 27-28, school nurses announced. Nurse Wendy Donkersloot noted that District 518 had a 99 percent immunization compliance rate.

Five years ago

Joe Moore of Minneapolis won the men's title in the Turkey Day 10K with a time of 30:07, while Doreen Kitaka of Coon Rapids was the top female finisher (and 13th runner overall) with a time of 35:01 — just four seconds short of the women's record, 34:57, which was set in 2006 by Amy Lyons of Moundsview.

Cancer Doesn't Discriminate, a local charity founded earlier this year by cancer survivor Regan Roloff and her husband Lonnie, hosted a fundraiser, "Lanterns for Life," at Worthington's Centennial Park.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Lawless," "Hit and Run," "The Possession," "The Expendables 2" and "Resident Evil: Retribution."

Fires erupted in two area fields — one in Little Rock Township, which burned five acres of soybean stubble, and one in Hersey Township, which consumed 30 acres of corn

and soybean west of of Brewster.

The Nobles County Integration Collaborative and SW/WC Service Cooperative were offering programs and educational tools at the Nobles County Library to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month, which ran from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

A 1998 Dodge Stratus driven by Donna Dammer of Rushmore burst into flames on Worthington's 10th Street outside of Mick's Repair. The fire department was called, and

damage was contained to the vehicle. No injuries resulted.

10 years ago

Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc. of Round Lake announced it was acquiring Brach's, which had an annual gross sales total of $270 million.

The ISD 518 board unanimously chose Brad Shaffer to complete the term of board member Paul Langseth, who resigned to accept a job in another community. Shaffer had placed fourth in the previous November's election for school board candidates. The term would expire in 2008.

The Nobles County Fairgrounds were the host site for the Minnesota Xtreme Bull Riding tour this weekend.

Worthington native Hal Koster received the VFW's 2007 Citizenship Award. Koster established a program providing free meals to injured soldiers and their families in the D.C. area.

After-school programs began for the school year at Nobles County Library, with activities running from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade.

25 years ago

Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone was the featured speaker at King Turkey Day. His speech's theme was community volunteering. "Volunteering is the way people contribute to their community," Wellstone said. "We have a grassroots culture in America. ... Giving your time is the greatest gift you can give."

Mountain Lake's Heritage Fair took place at its Heritage Village, which was home to 19 buildings depicting the settlement of Russian Mennonites and Lutheran immigrants who arrived during the 1870s and 1880s.

St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church of Luverne celebrated its centennial.

Don Wick of Worthington radio station KWOA was nominated for the fourth annual "Outstanding Broadcast Personality" award. The awardee would be named at the 43rd annual Minnesota Broadcasters Association convention in early October at Alexandria.

Lakefield student Jonah Reyes won an essay contest sponsored by the Minnesota Board of Aging. Reyes wrote about his grandpa and earned a free trip to the Minnesota State Fair for his effort.

Showing this week at Worthington's Northland Cinema were "Christopher Columbus," "Housesitter" and "3 Ninjas."

50 years ago

John Lewin, an actor and writer who was a regular member of the Tyrone Guthrie Theater staff, was in Worthington to speak at the Nobles County Library on Thursday evening. Lewin had written the adaptation of "The House of Atreus" from the "Oresteia" of Aeschylus. Local theatergoers were traveling to see the production at the Sept. 23 matinee performance. In addition, Lewin had appeared in "Hamlet," "The Miser," "The Caucasian Chalk Circle," "The Cherry Orchard," "Death of a Salesman," "Volpone," "Saint Joan" and "Richard III" at the Guthrie in recent years.

Newly elected female officers at the Worthington Country Club were Mrs. Marvin Moll, president; Mrs. Karl Schaffer, vice president; Mrs. Frank Fager, secretary; and Mrs. John Buysse, treasurer. Mrs. Frank Schuster, Mrs. John Petersen and Mrs. Erwin Heintz were named golf chairmen; Mrs. Keith Nerem, handicap chairman; and Mrs. Harry Sowles, Mrs. Robert Gustafson and Mrs. Gordon Thompson, bridge chairmen.

The Elks Club smorgasbord on Turkey Day in Worthington began its service at 5:30 p.m. for the following price points: Adults, $1.50; children 7-12, 75 cents; and children six and under, free.

George Andringa, a Sanborn, Iowa, teenager, grew a 23-pound cabbage that he exhibited at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa.

A revival of the Turkey Day talent show on Friday night was declared "a big hit." The event took place on the courthouse lawn. The winning number (and $100) was "Blowin' in the Wind" performed by a 10-member ensemble. Second prize and $50 went to Bruce Obermann on drums and Kurt Moeding on electric piano for their medley of songs that led off with "Georgy Girl." Third place and $25 went to "The Sophista-Kats," a 4-H swing band from Round Lake.

75 years ago

The Worthington Red Owl advertised the following this week: a quart jar of pickled pigs' feet for 35 cents; fresh-caught bullheads for 23 cents a pound; fresh-caught walleyed pike for 20 cents a pound; fillet of perch for 29 cents a pound; and a pound of butter for 41 cents a pound.

Corn crops in the Wilmont area were damaged by hail early Thursday morning, about the time a wind and rain storm hit Worthington. Hail was reported as pretty general all over the immediate vicinity of Wilmont. There was still considerable soft corn in the fields because the crops were maturing later than usual.

A group of Brewster women helped the Worthington Red Cross make surgical dressings and observed the project so they could set up a program in "their own village." Seen in a photo were supervisors Mrs. Lyle Buchan and Mrs. Emma Sather. Observers were Mrs. W.G. Quarnstrom, Mrs. John Ebert, Mrs. David Halpern, Mrs. L.E. Johnson and Mrs. A.J. Kane.

The Globe's Grocery Guide page suggested recipes for several items, including Crumb Tea Cakes, Banana Cake, Swedish Meat Balls, Rhubarb-Orange Slice Jam, Spice Cake,

Apple Relish, Oatmeal Crispies, Boston Brown Bread and Swedish Molasses Cookies.