FIVE GENERATIONS: The family of Lita Thiele of Sibley, Iowa, gathered recently to celebrate her 102nd birthday, and five generations were present. Pictured are great-great-grandmother Lita Thiele; great-grandmother Kathy Pomrenke, Lakeside, Iowa; grandmother Sandi Ehrhardt, Ankeny, Iowa; father Justin Nolting, Ames, Iowa; and young son Henry Michael Nolting, Ames.