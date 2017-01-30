Search
    Five generations: Rosie Henning family

    Posted on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.
    Shown in this five-generation photo are, front row (from left): Rosie Henning, Adrian, Chelsie Roering, Nelson; and Hazel Schultz (baby), Nelson; Back row (from left): Linda Mulder and Sherrie Mulder, both of Osakis. (Special to the Daily Globe)
