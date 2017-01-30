Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Daily Globe
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
New STEM program branches out at Prairie
A cause for P.A.W.S.: Jackson seeks options for unloved pets
Worthington Ag Parts presents check to Y
Fiber-optic connection in Worthington may have to wait
Robotics team earns trophy
More Topics
agriculture
business
crime
education
politics
sports
Headlines
High school sports roundup: H-BC girls top Central Lyon
Doug Wolter: Patriot jealousy, and other thoughts
Football: Bluejays Kurrasch, Coleman to play for Dakota State
High school sports roundup: Trojettes compete at conference championships.
Women's basketball: Lady Jays come together in victory
More Topics
college
pro
minnesota west
whs
prep
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
Letter: Health care relief and reform bill becomes law
Column: It's the right time for balanced budget amendment
Column: The president's alarmingly erratic first week
Column: Trump's foreign policy revolution
Crippen: Great fires are horror, but, Hey! Would you look at that ballgame
More Topics
columns
editorials
letters
obituaries
Headlines
Nadine Raley
Gary G. Wibben
Stanley D. Stehlik
Wilma Josephine Gustaf
Ellen M. Cinkle
lifestyles
Headlines
Sugar scrubs smooth skin
Slow cooker appetizers for munchie moods
Disheveled Theologian: National remembrance of being traumatized day
Lost Italian: Copycat recipe turns popular restaurant dish into homemade favorite
Chef Jess: Roast with the most, just don’t forget the potatoes
More Topics
food
health
out and about
people
religion
reminiscing
travel
milestones
Headlines
Jacobsen 80th birthday
Five generations: Rosie Henning family
Birth: Jan. 31, 2017
Engagement: Crowley-Freeman
Wedding: Frericks-Meyer
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
weddings
data
Headlines
Data: Jan. 31, 2017
Data: Jan. 30, 2017
Data: Jan. 28, 2017
Data: Jan. 27, 2017
Data: Jan. 25, 2017
More Topics
police
courts
notices
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Five generations: Rosie Henning family
Posted
on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.
Shown in this five-generation photo are, front row (from left): Rosie Henning, Adrian, Chelsie Roering, Nelson; and Hazel Schultz (baby), Nelson; Back row (from left): Linda Mulder and Sherrie Mulder, both of Osakis. (Special to the Daily Globe)
Explore related topics:
milestones
Advertisement