60th Anniversary: Devere and Kaye Johnson
By
The Globe
Today at 9:45 p.m.
60TH ANNIVERSARY: Devere and Kaye Johnson, Luverne, will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Friday with their family. They were married July 7, 1957 at Church of Christ, Worthington.
