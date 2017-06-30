Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    60th Anniversary: Devere and Kaye Johnson

    By The Globe Today at 9:45 p.m.
    60TH ANNIVERSARY: Devere and Kaye Johnson, Luverne, will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Friday with their family. They were married July 7, 1957 at Church of Christ, Worthington.
    Explore related topics:milestones
    Advertisement