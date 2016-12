Jay and Molly Scheidt, Worthington, are parents of a girl, Savvy Marguerite Scheidt, born Dec. 5 at Sanford Women's Medical Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. Grandparents are Lon and Martha Eichenberger, Brewster, Deb Scheidt, Sibley, Iowa, and the late Eugene Scheidt. Great-grandparents are Helen Eichenberger, Lakota, Iowa, and Kathleen Jueneman, Sibley, Iowa.