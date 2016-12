Amy Hanks and Brandon Miller, Worthington, are the parents of a girl, Eliza Jean Miller, born Dec. 20 at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Grandparents are Brad and Val VonHoldt, Worthington, Cheryl Miller, Worthington, Greg Hanks, Rushmore, and Burch and Rena Miller, South Haven. Great-grandparents are Dave VonHoldt, Worthington, and Gene and Eleanor Dold, Currie.