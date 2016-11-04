Ahrens-Wiertzema engagement

Wiertzema is a 2009 graduate of Worthington High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She is currently completing a Master of Arts degree in occupational therapy from St. Catherine University and plans to graduate in December.

Ahrens is a 2008 graduate of Worthington High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He is currently employed at New Vision Co-Op in Brewster.

The couple plans a Dec. 10 wedding at the Worthington Event Center.