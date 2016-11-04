Ahrens-Wiertzema engagement
Jordan Wiertzema, the daughter of Gordon and Cory Wiertzema of Worthington, and Joseph Ahrens, the son of Paula Ahrens and the late Mike Ahrens of Worthington, announce their engagement.
Wiertzema is a 2009 graduate of Worthington High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She is currently completing a Master of Arts degree in occupational therapy from St. Catherine University and plans to graduate in December.
Ahrens is a 2008 graduate of Worthington High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He is currently employed at New Vision Co-Op in Brewster.
The couple plans a Dec. 10 wedding at the Worthington Event Center.