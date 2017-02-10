Blehr-Rogers engagement
Paul and Deb Rogers, Reading, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Rogers, to Cody Blehr, son of Todd and Joan Blehr, Elbow Lake, and Eric and Sheri Hagen, Decatur, Ill.
The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Worthington High School and a 2016 graduate of South Dakota State University. She is employed as a Pharmacist at CHI St. Alexius Health, Dickinson, N.D.
The groom-to-be is a 2010 graduate of West Central High School and a 2014 graduate of South Dakota State University. He is employed as an assistant project manager at Stantec, Bismarck, N.D.
A May wedding is planned.