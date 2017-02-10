Blehr-Rogers engagement

The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Worthington High School and a 2016 graduate of South Dakota State University. She is employed as a Pharmacist at CHI St. Alexius Health, Dickinson, N.D.

The groom-to-be is a 2010 graduate of West Central High School and a 2014 graduate of South Dakota State University. He is employed as an assistant project manager at Stantec, Bismarck, N.D.

A May wedding is planned.