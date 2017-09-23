Fuerstenberg-Zemler engagement

Zemler is a 2010 graduate of Adrian High School and a 2013 graduate of Minnesota West Community and Technical College. She graduated with an A.A. degree in liberal arts and an A.A.S degree in radiologic technology and is employed as a Radiologic Technologist at Avera Medical Group Family Health Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Fuerstenberg is a 2011 graduate of Adrian High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Duluth. He graduated with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering and is employed as an automation engineer at Direct Automation, Sioux Falls.

The couple plans an Oct. 7 wedding at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Wilmont.