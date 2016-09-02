Edwards-Christopherson wedding

DiDi Ann Christopherson and Jason Cort Edwards were married June 24 at First Covenant Church, Worthington, with the Rev. Terry P. Simm officiating.

Parents of the couple are Dean and Carol Christopherson, Worthington, and Lorraine Edwards, Bigelow.

Matron of honor was Amy Johnson. Bridesmaids were Cynda Coleman, Eir Garcia Silva and Kelly Donna. Personal attendant was Kendra Helvig. Flower girl and ring bearer were Caleigh Coleman and Eljay Garcia Silva.

Best man was Corey Boehnke. Groomsmen were Brad Meester, Bradd Dreessen and Jeff Donna. Ushers were Jason Ling and Kenny Embrey.

Organist was Lois Gruis. Ceremony music was provided by pianist Kris Stewart and violinist Cynda Coleman. Candlelighters were Micah Johnson and Austin Dreessen.

Hosts were Jean Nystrom and Kevin and Sheila Storbakken.

The reception was hosted at the Worthington Event Center.

The bridge is self-employed in dairy farming. The groom is parts manager at O’Brien County Implement, as well as self-employed.

They live near Bigelow.