Stenzel-Weber wedding

Hannah Weber and Michael Stenzel were married March 19 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson.

Parents of the couple are Bart and Melissa Bradford, Hutchinson, and John Weber, Willmar, and Don and Rhonda Stenzel, Okabena.

Maid of honor was Paige Weber. Bridesmaids were Mara Jeppesen, Jenny Larson, Mag Drache, Danielle Betker, Dea Kaping and Cassidy Cross. Personal attendants were Mikkayla Theis and Brooke Kusske. Flower girls were Libby and Lola Bradford.

Best man was Matt Stenzel. Groomsmen were Jared Rossow, Travis Vis, Taylor Rossow, Mike Rosendahl, Lance Dewall and Alan Jeppesen. Ushers were Derek Stenzel, Mitch Reimers, Matt Cowdin and Matt Hoemberg.

The reception was hosted at the Crow River Winery, Hutchinson.

The bride is employed by ReMax Realty. The groom is employed by Hjerpe Contracting.

They live in Hutchinson.