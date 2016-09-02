Hartman-Omwega wedding

June Omwega and Thomas Hartman were united in marriage June 5, 2016 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum with Pastor Edwin Eigenberg of Windom Seventh Day Adventist Church officiating.

Parents of the couple are Grace Omwega, Windom, and Robert and Marilee Hartman, Okabena.

Matron of honor was Grace Omwega, Nairobi, Kenya, aunt of the bride. Maid of honor was Joy Pitlik, Minneapolis. Attendants were Amelia Hartman, Deborah Nyabando, Hulda Hitsley, Margret Kombo and Asenath Omwange.

Best man was Jeremy Olsem. Groomsmen were Chrispas Omwega, Stefan Stefansson, Daniel Otachi, Fabio Lopez and Andre Manullang.

Special music was provided by harpist Chris Ward and vocalists Dexter Sadler, Andre Manullang and Stefan Stefansson.

A dinner reception followed at the Arboretum’s McMillan Center. Guest of honor Lois Omwega.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and a student at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

The groom is a graduate of Southwest Star Concept High School, Okabena, and Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Mich. He is employed by Target Corp.

They live in Eden Prairie.