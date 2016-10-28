Hedrick-Mogen wedding

Parents of the bride are Julie and Mike Grossman and John and Sue Mogen of Sioux Falls. Parents of the groom are Rich and Sue Hedrick, Lakefield.

Maid of honor was Emma Mogen. Bridesmaids were Lindsay Erger, Christina Laur-Nuernberger, Kerri BeBrun, Morgan Caselli and Lindsey Dolge.

Best man was Kris Hedrick. Groomsmen were Ryan Jaeger, Stephen Woitalewicz, Michael Sarne and Charlie Mogen.

The reception was hosted at the Washington Pavilion.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Sioux Falls and works at the Washington Pavilion. The groom is a graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University and works at Bedford Industries, Worthington.

Following a wedding trip to Naples, Fla., the couple lives in Sioux Falls.