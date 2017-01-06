DeGroot-Tripp wedding

Parents of the couple are Jeff and Barb DeGroot, Worthington, and Dave and Roxanne Tripp, Worthington.

Bridesmaids were Tracie Luinenburg and Theresa Tripp. Junior bridesmaid was Mackenzie DeGroot. Flower girl was Aubrey Mellgren.

Groomsmen were Justin Luinenburg and Matt Tripp. Ushers were Blake and Annie Luinenburg and Evan Eggers.

The reception was hosted at the Brewster American Legion.

The couple reside in Worthington.