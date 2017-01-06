Kremer-Chin wedding

Parents of the couple are Marilyn Marrero, Ramon Chin, and Jim and Roxanne Kremer.

Maid of honor was Erica Chin. Bridesmaids were Abby Kremer, Courtney Kremer and Lauren Edwards. Flower girl was Gianna Kremer.

Best man was Steven Kremer. Groomsmen were Tom Slater, Nick Harberts, Seal Abazajian and Cody Neyens. Ring bearer was Carter Kremer.

Following the ceremony, a reception was hosted at the VFW in Wilmont.

The couple resides in Washington, D.C. The groom is employed with Garney Construction.