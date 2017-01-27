Wedding: Frericks-Meyer

Parents of the couple are Connie Meyer, Windom, Tim Meyer, Worthington, Deb Freemire, Heron Lake, and Scott Frericks, Wabasso.

Maid of honor was Kristen Bryant. Bridesmaids were Hannah McCarthy, Ceilia Oolbekking, Jennifer Jorgensen, Jessica Cowan and Hayley Brandl.

Best man was Mitchell Leopold. Junior best man was Steven Meyer. Groomsmen were Andy Leopold, Nate Glaser, Tony Jorgensen, Chris Meyer and Tyler Oolbekking.

Music was provided by soloist Mike Potter and organist Darlene Rautenkranz.

The bride is employed as a social worker with Cottonwood County. The groom is owner of JNC Electric.

Following a honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple lives in Heron Lake.