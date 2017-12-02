Dean-Lowe wedding

Bridesmaids were Courtney Lowe, Heather Novotny, Julie Campbell, Sara Lane and Jessica Hartman. Kira Hron was the flower girl.

Groomsmen were Clark Dean, Matthew Giles, Scott Remer, William Herbert and Daniel Hinders.

A wedding reception and dance followed the outdoor ceremony. The couple hosted a post-nuptial picnic at the Boulder Reservoir the following day and took their honeymoon in Cozumel, Mexico.

The bride is a graduate of Worthington High School and Winona State University, where she completed her bachelor's degree in recreation and tourism. She is also a graduate of the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, where she completed her master's degree in recreational management. She is currently working as an events specialist with Outessa, a women's outdoor adventure initiative within REI Event Marketing.

The groom is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., where he completed his bachelor's degree in Arabic and Spanish. He is a U.S. Army veteran currently working as a defense consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton.

The couple resides in Seattle, Wash.