Shire-Sturman wedding
Daniel Shire and Shayna Sturman were married Oct. 7 in Las Vegas, Nev., with Rabbi Ebam Issam officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Scott and Marla Sturman, Henderson, Nev. The groom is the son of Barbara Taylor Shire, Burleson, Texas, and Gene Shire, North Richland Hills, Texas, and the grandson of Evelyn and the late Earl Taylor, Worthington.
The bride is a graduate of Texas Christian University and employed with Dr. Moosier, Fort Worth, Texas. The groom is a graduate of Texas Christian University and is employed with the locomotive division of General Electric, Alliance, Texas, as manager of quality control.
A reception was hosted at Ridge Lea Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas. The couple will reside in Fort Worth.