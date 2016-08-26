Cub Scouts to host carnival

WORTHINGTON -- Cub Scout Pack 121 will host a carnival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chautauqua Park. The event is open to the public and provides an opportunity for families to learn more about local scouting opportunities.

The carnival will include a variety of booths offering activities, games and food. In conjunction with the event, Pack 121 is conducting a food drive for the Manna Food Pantry. Individuals are asked to bring canned fruit and non-sugared cereal to donate. Free tickets to carnival games will be given to all who bring a donation.

This is a fundraiser for Pack 121.