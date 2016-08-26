New overlay work may begin Monday

WORTHINGTON -- Bituminous overlay work on Clary Street from Omaha Avenue to Milton Avenue and on First Avenue from 12th Street to 16th Street is scheduled to begin as early as Monday, according to a press release from the city of Worthington’s engineering department.

First Avenue will be open to traffic at all times. However, the width of traffic lanes will be reduced, parking will be restricted and there will be traffic interruptions at various times during construction. Clary Street will be closed to traffic.

Weather permitting and construction proceeding as planned, work should be completed and traffic restored in about three to four days on First Avenue and two days on Clary Street.

Motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and changing traffic conditions, and to reduce speed and drive carefully in construction zones.