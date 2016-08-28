IRRMA announces new board members, new exhibit

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association announces the addition of Ralph Kluseman of Dubuque and Larry Jensen of Sioux City to its board of directors.

“We’re excited to welcome both of these gentlemen to our board,” IRRMA President John Senn said. “We believe that we can count on Ralph and Larry to help us shape the future vision of our organization, as they both bring unique business skills as well as a love of music to the association.”

Additionally, the association is announcing a new exhibit featuring the 2016 Iowa Hall of Fame Inductees at the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Museum. The bands and entities will be inducted into the Iowa Rock Hall of Fame on Labor Day weekend. The museum also has a new exhibit highlighting the Iowa Great Lakes Recording Company in honor of the 50th anniversary of the legendary recording studio.

The exhibit includes a 1910 McPhail baby grand piano that was used in the IGL recording sessions, which is on loan from Roger Cook of Spirit Lake. The exhibit includes DJ & the Runaways articles and memorabilia on loan from the Senn Family.

Included are the original 45s of the DJ & The Runaways hit, “Peter Rabbit,” along with the rabbit costume that was used on Dick Clark’s "Where the Action is."

A video of DJ & The Runaways’ performance from 1966 is available for viewing at the Rock ‘n Roll museum. The IGL studio exhibit includes original equipment that was used in the recording studio as well.

Tickets are on sale for the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Spectacular Induction Concert, slated for Sunday at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park. They are available for purchase at the museum and online at iowarocknroll.com. The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Museum is open 11-7 Monday through Saturday, and 11-5 on Sunday.

Now in its 20th year, the Iowa Rock ’n Roll Music Association, a 501c3 non-profit organization, was formed in 1997 in order to retain and preserve the legacy of rock and roll music in Iowa.